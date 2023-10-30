The president of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Retired Maj. Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu, has reassured the party’s supporters that building strong party structures from the grassroots is crucial for their path to attaining power in the country.

Gen. Mugisha emphasized that even though this approach may take time, he maintains a high level of confidence in its effectiveness. He made these remarks on a Saturday at the Quid Proquo Hotel while concluding a week-long grassroots mobilization campaign in Ruhaama Main and Ruhaama East counties in Ntungamo district.

He also pledged to return to conduct similar campaigns in the remaining counties of Ntungamo Municipality, Kajara, and Rushenyi, demonstrating his commitment to establishing a strong grassroots presence.

Gen. Muntu assured ANT party supporters of their security in the face of potential threats from state agencies but also strongly urged them to maintain discipline and avoid provoking their opponents.

Former Ntungamo Municipality Hon. Gerald Karuhanga dismissed those who perceive them as unserious, stating that their level of organization and calculated decision-making will come as a shock to many once they assume power.

George Karamira, the ANT Chairman of Ntungamo district, highlighted that ANT aims to restore hope in Ugandan leaders, providing a sense of solace to the people.

Additional speakers at the event included Mary Frances Semambo, the leader of the Elders Forum, and Celestine Mugisha Otatiina, a former contestant for the Mbarara City North MP position.