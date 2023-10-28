In a seismic announcement on October 26th, the MTN Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of MTN Uganda, unveiled a constellation of 25 extraordinary projects for the inaugural MTN Changemakers Initiative.

This groundbreaking venture, sculpted to sculpt a legacy of indelible transformation across Uganda, with a laser focus on the youth, women, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities, reverberates with the resounding echoes of MTN’s 25-year saga of community metamorphosis.

In an impressive display of benevolence, the MTN Foundation is endowing a staggering Shs500 million, a testament to their unwavering commitment to uplift the realms of economic empowerment, education, health, water, and environmental sustainability.

Like luminous stars scattered across the firmament, the 25 selected projects radiate hope and progress through five sprawling sub-regions.

From the Northern Sub-region, embracing West Nile, Lango, Acholi, and Karamoja, to the Eastern Sub-region encompassing Busoga, Teso, Bugisu, and Bukedea; from the Greater Central Sub-region’s resplendent reach in Luwero, Mpigi, Masaka, and Mukono, to the heartbeat of the nation in the Central Sub-region, primarily pulsating in Kampala; and the Western sub-region, an expanse of promise in Kigezi, Bunyoro, Ankole, and Tooro.

Sylvia Mulinge, the luminary Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, showered her accolades upon the champions behind these exceptional proposals, recognizing them as potential alchemists of positive change within their communities.

“We, at MTN, believe in the proactive spirit of Ugandans and are inspired by their actions. Our support will empower them to surpass their aspirations and fulfill their dreams for the betterment of their communities,” she proclaimed, a beacon of hope illuminating the path to prosperity.

In an exultant chorus, she extended her felicitations to all applicants, reiterating MTN’s unyielding pledge to fortifying organizations and individuals fervently devoted to the alchemy of community transformation.

She emphasized MTN’s unwavering dedication to enkindling the lives of communities, for it is within these transmuted communities that the seeds of economic growth and development germinate and flourish.

Mulinge, with arms outstretched, extended an open invitation to embrace collaboration with diverse organizations, for it is through this symphony of unity that community dreams will reach their crescendo.

Brian Mbasa, the maestro Senior Manager at MTN Foundation, unveiled the timeline for this symphony of transformation, decreeing, “The project will unfurl its wings from November 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Following this, we shall enshrine these manifested dreams in the annals of history in the first quarter of 2024,” a timeline etched with the promise of miracles.

Embarked upon in the flames of July, the MTN Changemakers Initiative stands as the beacon empowering local visionaries and organizations, etching their mark in the sands of their communities.

Over the last decade, the MTN Foundation has channeled Shs.30 billion into over 250 projects, each a tribute to health, education, water and sanitation, and the empowerment of youth.

These endeavors have ignited an inferno of positive change, fortifying the sinews of communities nationwide.

MTN Changemakers Beneficiaries include：

Kololo Senior Secondary School: Skool Bike Uganda (Thematic Area: Education/Youth Empowerment, Location: Kampala)

Primetime Students Development Services: Prime-Time (Thematic Area: Youth Empowerment, Location: Kampala)

Faces Up Uganda: Skills for Now and the Future (Thematic Area: Youth Empowerment, Location: Kampala)

Special Children’s Trust: Equipping Down Children’s Centre (Thematic Area: Health, Location: Kampala)

Mokindye – Masajja Village: Clean Water Supply (Thematic Area: Water and Sanitation, Location: Kampala)

Rotary Club of Kampala West: Nokisungo WASH Project (Thematic Area: Water and Sanitation, Location: Mukono)