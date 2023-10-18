In a stunning turn of events, Deputy Speaker Hon. Thomas Tayebwa yesterday wielded his authority and suspended five opposition MPs from attending Parliamentary sessions.

These include Betty Nambooze, Joyce Bagala, Derrick Nyeko, Frank Kabuye, and Francis Zaake. The legislators,all belonging to National Unity Platform (NUP),were banned from participating in plenary sittings for an astounding three days. The suspension comes as a stern response to what has been labeled as ‘indiscipline’ exhibited by the legislators.

As tensions ran high within the hallowed halls of Parliament, the government tabled a report detailing the alleged mistreatment of Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform . The atmosphere was electric, with opposition members scrambling to convene and address the crisis at hand.

Security was ramped up to unprecedented levels, anticipating a showdown of epic proportions during Tuesday’s proceedings. Whispers of a potentially bloody confrontation loomed large, further heightening the palpable unease.

In a jaw-dropping twist, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa ordered the Sergeant at Arms to clear the chambers of any suspected plain-clothed security operatives.

This move came after Jonathan Odur, MP Erute South, raised a harrowing alarm about the presence of these individuals, alleging they were armed—a direct violation of Parliament’s protocol.

In a series of dramatic events, Parliament faced multiple disruptions. The proceedings were adjourned once more as MPs clashed over the decision to play a video submitted by the opposition, purportedly showcasing instances of police brutality against NUP supporters.

As if scripted for a Hollywood thriller, the lights within the Parliament complex flickered out in a dramatic blackout, just as the Deputy Speaker posed the critical question regarding the fate of the opposition’s video. However, quick action saw the generator roar to life, restoring power in the nick of time.

Tayebwa invoked Rule 89(4) with unprecedented force, suspending the five MPs for an astonishing three days. This rule, rarely enacted, mandates progressive suspension periods for members found in breach of decorum.

Earlier in the day, Tayebwa had to halt proceedings for ten minutes due to the sudden disappearance of the technical staff responsible for playing the opposition’s incriminating video evidence. Opposition leader Mathias Mpuuga hinted at possible sabotage, asserting a deliberate attempt to suppress the damning footage.

This astounding saga further unraveled when NRM MPs attempted to obstruct the video’s screening, demanding authentication from the opposition before it could be presented.

The government, for its part, staunchly defended the arrest of Kyagulanyi, emphasizing his equal accountability under the law despite his former presidential candidate status. They urged Kyagulanyi’s well-wishers to visit him at home rather than gathering at the airport or on the streets.

In a resounding act of defiance, opposition MPs vowed to stay away from Parliament until a formal apology is issued for Kyagulanyi’s alleged mistreatment and the siege on the NUP party headquarters. This, they insist, is the only path forward towards reconciliation and resolution.

The seismic events of October 9th, where the NUP headquarters was besieged by security forces during a scheduled prayer event, served as the catalyst for this escalating conflict. Opposition MPs, led by Mpuuga, demand not only an apology but also an end to the brutal tactics employed by security forces.

Adding to the tempest, Francis Zaake found himself in hot water, referred to Parliament’s Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee for alleged derogatory remarks. A fiery demand to play a video clip of Zaake’s purported comments threw the House into disarray, leading to a temporary suspension.

This unprecedented confluence of events has left the nation on edge, watching intently as the political drama continues to unfold within the very heart of its democracy.