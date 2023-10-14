Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda has renewed their sponsorship for Masaza Cup pledging UGX 600 Million towards the tournament for the next three years.

This commitment was made during an announcement to mark the commencement of the 2023 Masaza Cup, a local football tournament that has been a cornerstone of youth talent development in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom for over 12 years.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda emphasized the importance of the game stating, “The Masaza Cup is more than just a football tournament; it is a celebration of our traditions, a platform for community engagement, and a vehicle for talent development.”

He extended his appreciation, stating, “We are grateful to Centenary Bank for their unwavering support towards this tournament and for their commitment in uplifting the youth in our region. This tournament boosts talent among other development opportunities in the region and beyond, and I encourage us all to continue being part of the competitions among other initiatives spearheaded by the Kingdom.”

Joseph Balikuddembe, the Executive Director of Centenary Bank, highlighted the significance of the long-standing partnership with the Buganda Kingdom and the numerous projects aimed at improving the lives of the communities.

“Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Centenary Bank has had a longstanding relationship with the Buganda Kingdom, participating and partnering in different projects that are aimed at improving the lives of the people in the communities.” Balikuddembe stated adding, “we have been part of activities of the kingdom such as the Masaza Tournament, “Kyapa Mungalo”, where we offer finance support for our customers to get land titles, the Annual Buganda Expo, “Buganda Bumu” for the Diaspora community, School Co-curricular activities Women initiatives, rehabilitation of the Royal Tombs (Amasiro), E’kisakaate, the Buganda Tourism Expo, PEWOSA among others.”

Centenary Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to community development, serving as a catalyst for positive change. This year the bank made a generous donation towards the tournament.

“Centenary Bank is sponsoring this year’s tournament with a contribution of UGX 200 million, which is intended to enable the organizers and participating teams have a smooth season. Our contribution is part of a three-year sponsorship package of UGX 600 million and we pledge to continue working together with the Kingdom on initiatives such as this one,” Balikuddembe stated.

Balikuddembe further expressed gratitude to Centenary Bank’s customers, acknowledging their loyalty and support over the bank’s 40-year history.

He noted, “Our 40th anniversary is a significant milestone for the bank, which has grown to serve 2.5 million customers with 80 branches, 205 ATMs, over 7,000 agents, and an asset base of 6.7 trillion. The bank’s impact on the community and its remarkable growth would not have been possible without the support of its customers and stakeholders.”

Balikuddembe expressed his deepest gratitude to the Buganda Kingdom for their enduring partnership and trust in Centenary Bank. “Once again, allow me to articulate my deepest gratitude to the Buganda Kingdom, the stakeholders, sponsors, and participants who have contributed to making this year’s Masaza Cup tournament a reality.”

Together, the partnership between Centenary Bank and the Buganda Kingdom aims to empower the youth, inspire greatness, and create a legacy that will endure for generations to come.