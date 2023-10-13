Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), on Wednesday welcomed the roadmap released by Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the delayed elections of Women Councils, Local Council I (LCI) and Local Council II (LC II) after a period of suspense among the citizenry.

“UPC would like to inform the general membership and confirm to the public that it is going to fully participate in the elections of LC I, II and Women Councils which are slated for 21st November 2023, 5th December 2023 and 14th November 2023 accordingly as per the IEC roadmap. For the Women Councils, elections will continue up to the National level as captured in the general electoral program,”said Ms. Arach Oyat Sharon, UPC Spokesperson in a statement, while addressing journalists at their Uganda House Head Office in Kampala.

Ms. Arach said UPC now calls upon the Party Leadership at all levels and membership as well as the potential candidates to get ready for the new electoral road map, which has just been released.

“This involves gearing up our mobilization, identification of potential members to carry the UPC flag and setting up campaign committees to coordinate and canvass votes for the Party candidates in the respective administrative units countrywide which calls for hard work and commitment. In case of more than one candidate, the Party shall hold primaries, and where possible, consensus is highly encouraged as was the case with the recently held Oyam North by-elections,” she added.

Faizo Muzeyi, UPC Head of Media and Communications said:

“We want to emphasize the message of the Party President and Lira City East Division MP. Hon. Jimmy Akena; that the most valued thing which Uganda has as an asset is her people whose welfare should be ensured and UPC is ready to serve the people of this nation diligently. The Party therefore appeals to the general public most especially the electorates to start with the forthcoming elections of local councils to give UPC a mandate by electing its candidates.”

He said the election shall allow renewal of office bearers and restore public confidence of dealing with elected leadership with a fresh term of mandate.

“It is equally going to help Political Parties to start preparations for 2026 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections,”he added.

It should be recalled that last year, IEC released the roadmap for Women Councils elections and Political Parties massively invested, organized and held internal arrangements (primaries) across the country, pending the nomination of their candidates which activity was surprisingly called off by IEC claiming that they lacked enough resources to facilitate the entire program.