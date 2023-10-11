The Mountain Division Court Martial of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) sitting at Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal City, Kabarole District has today convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment Corporal Avugo Peter Lomuro.

The convict was before the court martial where he was charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Reading the judgment and sentence, the chairman of the court-martial, Lt Col Benon Besigye said upon assessing the evidence before the court, Cpl Avuga has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Private Anyoro Richard and Staff Sergeant Ochen Albert Tony on 14th July 2023 and the attempted murder of five others.

Lt Col Besigye said that the convict who is to serve his sentence in Katojo Prison can appeal within 14 days.

Cpl Avugo Peter attached to the Air Force Evacuation of the Mountain Division Signal Department committed the offenses on the night of 14th July 2023.