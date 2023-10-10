President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday gave out two tractors, disc harrows and ploughs to teachers and health workers in Adjumani District.

The agricultural machinery was delivered by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye at a function held at Biyaya Playground, Adjumani District.

President Museveni has always emphasized commercial agriculture and value addition as one of the avenues for Ugandans to stabilize their household incomes and create wealth for prosperity.

While handing over the machinery to the beneficiaries, Ms. Barekye said that this is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the livelihoods of salaried workers through the practice of commercial agriculture as a supplement to their salaries.

She also promised them that President Museveni through the government will continue providing such equipment to Ugandans so that they will be in position to generate alternative incomes.

“Our President is a good and committed leader, he has provided you the teachers and health workers with these tractors so that you will be able to carry out commercial agriculture to improve your livelihoods,” Ms. Barekye said.

“As the government, we want to ensure that we put in place measures that will provide avenues for people to generate more household income,” she added.

The delivered agricultural machinery is in fulfilment of President Museveni’s pledge he recently made to the teachers and health workers in Adjumani District.

The Adjumani Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Jessica Ababiku thanked the President for extending support to the teachers and health workers in her district.

“I would like to appreciate the President for supporting the teachers and the health workers in Adjumani District. This support is very vital to the beneficiaries as it will enhance their livelihoods.”

Adjumani Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Taban Peter Data said, “The availability of the two tractors will improve agricultural productivity in the district which will gradually change the lives of our health workers and teachers.”

At the same event, the people of Adjumani handed a shield and a spear to Ms. Barekye to deliver to the President, as a sign that they still have confidence and trust in him to continue leading this country.