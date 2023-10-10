Authorities in Kabale are investigating the sudden and tragic death of Ms. Nyirabizimana Colodina, a 34-year-old Rwandan national known to be a resident of Kigongi A cell, Kigongi ward, central division, Kabale municipality/district. Ms. Nyirabizimana’s life came to an abrupt end under mysterious circumstances.

On the morning of October 9, 2023, at approximately 08:00hrs, authorities were alerted to the incident at the New Califonia bar and lodge in Kigongi. Ms. Nyirabizimana had been residing in room 09 of the lodge since July 2023, where she was known to engage in sex work.

The tragic discovery was made by Mr. Evan Twinomugisha, the manager of the New Califonia Bar and Lodge, who found Ms. Nyirabizimana lifeless in her room. The last sighting of the deceased was reported to be on the evening of October 8, 2023, when she was seen in the company of an unidentified male customer at the bar.

Promptly responding to the situation, the local authorities filed a report of sudden death at Kabale Police Station. Officers from the police department swiftly arrived at the scene, where they conducted a meticulous examination and documented the circumstances surrounding Ms. Nyirabizimana’s untimely demise.

To determine the exact cause of death, the body of the deceased has been transferred to the Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

As the investigation into this tragic event is still in its early stages, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing efforts to unravel the truth.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate speaking to our reporter noted that police are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents in the community. The loss of Ms. Nyirabizimana Colodina is deeply regrettable, and our condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.