President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will address the nation on Sunday 8th October,2023.

This is according to a statement released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) today.

“PPU would like to inform the general public that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. (Rtd). Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will address the Nation on

Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 8pm,” PPU stated.

The unit added that the address will focus on the Independence Day theme and other matters of national importance.

“You are invited to follow the address which will be aired live on all radio and TV station.”