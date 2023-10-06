Arts teachers in Kabale District decided to boycott the World Teachers’ Day celebrations due to significant salary disparities, particularly the 300 percent increase in salaries for science teachers, while arts teachers have remained at their regular pay.

This salary discrepancy has had a detrimental impact on the performance and morale of arts teachers, making it challenging for them to meet the expected standards. The Teachers’ Day celebrations in Kabale were held at Kirigime guest house in the southern division of Kabale Municipality.

Amos Musiimenta, Chairman of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) in Kabale District, expressed deep disappointment as only 565 teachers out of the expected 1041 attended the event. He urged arts teachers to exercise patience and emphasized the importance of awaiting a response from President Museveni regarding their concerns.

Geoffrey Beinomugisha, UNATU Chairperson for Kabale Municipality, underscored the need for unity among all teachers to strengthen the teaching profession. He called upon the government to provide housing facilities for teachers within school premises and to promptly increase capitation grants to ensure the timely execution of school activities.

While the national commemorative event for World Teachers’ Day was held at Kololo Independence Grounds, featuring President Museveni as the guest of honor alongside the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, the absence of a significant number of teachers from Kabale highlighted the persistent challenges faced by arts teachers in the district.