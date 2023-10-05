In a clear and resolute message, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has cautioned that ministries and agencies facing accountability questions should not expect additional funding.

This declaration comes at a crucial juncture when the government is grappling with financial allocations amidst concerns over transparency and accountability.

During his opening remarks at the Wednesday Plenary, Rt Hon. Tayabwa asserted that Parliament has consistently passed resolutions concerning government entities whose officers have faced accountability issues. However, he noted that the Executive branch has often absolved these individuals of any wrongdoing, creating a perception that Parliament merely serves as a rubber stamp.

He emphasized that it would be unwise to allocate additional funds to such entities until they have satisfactorily addressed the accountability issues raised against them.

“Now when it comes to action on resolutions of Parliament, especially those related to accountability, and a minister attempts to provide a one-line response, claiming they have reported back, I want to notify the Honorable Minister of Finance that it will be challenging for me and my colleagues to approve the budget for that Ministry,” he warned.

Tayebwa stressed that one of the primary roles of the House is to facilitate government business efficiently and urged ministers to collaborate with Parliament to process government matters without undermining the House’s resolutions, particularly concerning accountability matters.

“The most potent tool we possess is not approving the budget for that entity. As a last card, we have chosen to start invoking it. If Parliament identifies accountability issues and recommends corrective action, but the Executive fails to act, Parliament will withhold further funding from an entity with questionable officials. The ball is in their court, but this is the approach we intend to take. Our ultimate aim is not to reach that point,” he explained.

He stressed that he has hope that Parliament will cooperate with the Executive and work together and ensure the two arms don’t go at log heads as a result of issues of accountability. “Because if we go with the one-liner, Parliament will be making resolutions in vain. Which does not in any way help and as far as fulfilling our mandate of oversight is concerned,”

This development comes amidst ongoing efforts to enhance financial accountability and transparency in Uganda’s public sector. It underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that public funds are used for their intended purposes and that government entities are held to the highest standards of fiscal responsibility.

The Deputy Speaker’s statement also serves as a reminder to all government agencies and entities that accountability for public funds is of paramount importance and will be rigorously upheld to maintain the trust and confidence of the Ugandan.