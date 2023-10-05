Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has pledged to take action to improve the performance of legislators who have been ranked as poor performers in Parliament.

The Ruhinda North County legislator expressed his commitment to aiding these members during the opening of the Wednesday plenary session.

Tayebwa stated that he would actively work to select members who have rarely spoken or have never spoken on the floor of Parliament. He also revealed that he possesses a list of members who have been identified as non-participants in Parliamentary activities.

According to Tayebwa, many of these poor-performing Members of Parliament claim that they are not chosen to speak, even when they express their willingness to do so. He addressed this issue, saying, “The unfortunate part is that most of them say we don’t choose them to speak, and even when we do, we don’t give them the opportunity. Yet I know that most of them don’t even attend plenary sessions. I have two of them here, so if they stand or raise their hands to speak, I will give them affirmative action.”

Rather than publicly announcing the names of poor performers during plenary sessions, Tayebwa intends to write to them individually, inviting them to represent their constituents. He emphasized that blaming presiding officers for poor performance was not justified. He urged all members to actively participate in proceedings to fulfil their roles in representing their constituents.

Tayebwa pledged to provide ample time on the floor for every MP who has been ranked as a poor performer to express themselves. He also cautioned members against solely focusing on constituency work, emphasizing that their performance in Parliament also matters and can impact their standing with constituents.

He concluded, “Honorable colleagues if you think that solely working in your constituency will guarantee your re-election, you are mistaken. The day your opponent goes to the constituency and says that the person you voted for to represent our issues has never spoken, with evidence, you will find yourself at a disadvantage. Try to speak, at least greet the Speaker on the floor so that your people see you.”

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa’s commitment to assist underperforming MPs reflects his dedication to improving the overall performance and engagement of legislators in the Parliament.

The issue of under-performing MPs is a matter of concern in any parliamentary system. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of representation and whether constituents are truly being served.

Therefore, Tayebwa’s pledge to address this issue is a positive step toward improving the accountability and engagement of legislators.

Research has consistently demonstrated the significance of active participation by Members of Parliament (MPs) in parliamentary activities, which encompass debates and discussions. MPs serve as the representatives of their constituents in the legislative process, making their engagement crucial. Consequently, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa’s initiative to identify and support underperforming MPs accentuates his commitment to ensuring that every legislator effectively fulfils their obligations and responsibilities.

Nonetheless, as indicated in a report on the underperformance of MPs in the 10th Parliament by the late former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, who also served as Deputy Speaker during that period, several critical factors must be addressed to ensure a fully active House.

These factors encompass limited resources, insufficient training, and challenges related to constituency work. According to Oulanyah, a comprehensive resolution of these challenges is essential to foster a conducive environment for MPs to effectively fulfil their constitutional roles.

Conclusively, the approach of the late Speaker is more valuable than merely providing MPs with special speaking opportunities with the purpose of being watched on television, which may not contribute substantively to parliamentary debates.