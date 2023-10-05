Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Bamuturaki has revealed that the airline’s new route to Nigeria will unlock unparalleled trade prospects between Uganda and the West African economic giant.

The CEO made this momentous revelation during the Uganda Nigeria Business Forum, held at the Protea Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday. She articulated that the expansion of the national carrier’s routes is a strategic move aimed at bolstering trade opportunities and fostering enhanced connectivity between the two nations.

Bamuturaki’s excitement was palpable as she emphasized the potential for this strategic move to drive economic development in the region. She underlined the pivotal role of air travel in nurturing international partnerships and trade relationships, highlighting that the new route would provide Ugandans with easier access to one of Africa’s largest economies, thereby creating a gateway for amplified commerce between the two nations.

“This route will birth millions of opportunities for Ugandans, especially in terms of cargo. Notably, Nigeria imports a substantial portion of its food, presenting a vast opportunity for Uganda’s products, particularly milk. This is why we have organized this business forum, and I urge Ugandans to seize this opportunity,” she declared.

Bamuturaki also stressed the potential for collaboration in the textile industry, stating that Nigeria boasts a massive textile market. The synergy between the two nations is expected to invigorate the textile industry in both West and East Africa.

“The opportunities are immense. That’s why we are collaborating with every business community in Uganda to attract this economic powerhouse into our market, creating a trade hub that will bridge Nigeria and Uganda. In addition to textiles, I encourage traders in fresh fruits and vegetables to explore these new horizons,” she added.

Moreover, the CEO revealed that the Entebbe-Lagos route, set to commence operations on the 19th of this month, would connect Uganda’s economy to Nigeria’s impressive GDP of $570 billion. She stressed that every route opened by Uganda Airlines must serve as an open door for Ugandans, aligning with the airline’s mission to connect nationals to a multitude of opportunities.

“This is the new strategy Uganda Airlines is implementing. When we open these routes, it’s not merely about inaugurating them; the entire country stands to benefit in terms of trade, industry, and tourism. We must promote Uganda and expose it to the entire world,” she affirmed.

In a move to promote Ugandan products in the Nigerian market, Uganda Airlines has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to send over 40 businesswomen from Uganda to conduct market surveys in Nigeria. Their objective is to identify which Ugandan businesses can thrive in the Nigerian market.

Beyond business prospects, the new route will significantly reduce travel time between the two nations. Currently, flying from Entebbe International Airport to Lagos takes 10 hours, but with the new route, this will be reduced to just four hours. This will also facilitate easier connections to other countries like India, the UK, and China, reducing flight durations by three hours compared to current travel times.

H.E. Ismael A. Alatis, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, expressed their commitment to promoting trade between the two nations and fostering robust collaboration between their respective business communities. “We are dedicated to reducing barriers to trade and investment,” he affirmed.

UNDP Resident Representative Elsie Attafuah welcomed the new route and the Uganda-Nigeria Business Forum’s strategic approach. She emphasized that trade presented a unique opportunity to generate employment, unlock market potential, and secure the capital and financing required for expanding economic growth, aligning with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In a separate development, Uganda Airlines is set to make its maiden flight on October 7, 2023, connecting Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Entebbe International Airport.

This route will operate three times a week, featuring a class configuration of 20 seats for business class, 28 for premium economy, and 210 for economy class. The flight duration is estimated at approximately five and a half hours in each direction.

The Entebbe-Mumbai route marks the first non-stop air service between Uganda and India in 50 years, further solidifying Uganda Airlines’ growing international presence.

Meanwhile, Uganda Airlines presently operates flights to various destinations, including Dubai, Johannesburg, Bujumbura, Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Kinshasha, and Magadishu, with more expansion plans on the horizon.