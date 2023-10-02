By Del Wilbert Omony

As reported in our earlier publications, a lot is still unfolding regarding the unprofessional conduct of the Masindi District Police boss Kiribwa Viva Shifa. This is clearly seen in a case of criminal in nature of one David Kasasira vide Masindi CRB: 1079/2023 which at first she had ordered her juniors at Bujenje police post not to open up but later over powered and the case was successfully opened up, investigated, all necessary evidences attached as per the investigating team still under intense intimidation.

When this file CRB 1079/2023 was opened, on the advice of the embattled DPC Kiribwa, Tekereza Hellen Baryayanga a retired police sergeant was advised to fabricate cases against Kasasira David which indeed done and these cases were subsequently opened; CRB 1112/2023, CRB 1113/2023, CRB 1114/2023, CRB 1115/2023. Still, through her even the Resident State Attorney Masindi was influenced and they were sanctioned against Kasasira whereas his which had overwhelming evidence including photographs taken by the scene of crimes officer surprisingly Resident State Attorney instructed further investigation. All this is done under the watch of the would be peace protector now turned into land broker/grabber under the disguise of her friend retired officer. Yet its clearly seen that the evidence on them is wanting but because of the influence of Kiribwa Viva Shifa all these are happening.

It should look as if this DPC is being wrongly accused of shielding criminals but many complaints are suffocated at her own directives for her personal interests not for those citizens.

Because of the DPC Masindi, it has prompted a senior counsel and a resident of Masindi Simon Kasangaki to petition the office of the Regional Directorate of Public Prosecution Office-Hoima, to intervene in the matter seen to be suffocating justice and promoting insecurity of which if not controlled might spark off an uprising and also promotion of mass mob justice activities in the region that lead to shading of blood. When our foot soldiers on the ground reached out to the Regional officer in charge of investigations, Mr. Were, he intimated to us that indeed he received such complaints earlier on and professionally guided the DPC Masindi and the Officer in charge of Investigations at Masindi Central Police Station to isolate land related issues which are supposed to be handled by civil courts from the rampant criminal acts that needed police action.

Our team laboured to contact the DPC Masindi for a comment, she declined to the allegations but rather said she was only interested in mediations which left us wondering when did police ever given powers to mediate land related criminal issues of such magnitude or whether the police act had been changed and now police is charged with courts responsibilities.

Our lense men have pitched camp in Masindi to bring up to speed such matters related to the professional miss conduct of the ion lady of the district.