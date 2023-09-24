Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Mwesigwa Frank, Deputy Director of Counter-Terrorism has delivered a powerful message to a graduating class of 103 police officers specializing in Counter-Terrorism.

He emphasized the paramount importance of upholding the Uganda Police Force’s reputation while dutifully serving the citizens.

“We are here to serve the people, not the other way around,” SCP Mwesigwa declared, his words echoing a call for unwavering respect towards society and the individuals they are tasked to protect.

He continued, “It is essential that we respect and actively listen to them. Remember, even the equipment we carry is community-owned. Our status as armed officers should never lead us to underestimate the significance of society. Let us maintain our dedication to our duty.”

The graduation ceremony, held at the Kigo Marine Base, marked the culmination of a rigorous one-month induction course. This program focused on the protection of Very Important Persons (VIPs) and the relentless fight against terrorism.

SCP Mwesigwa stressed that respect forms the bedrock of the Force’s esteemed reputation, emphasizing that this course aimed to bolster their capabilities, skills, and professionalism in executing these critical responsibilities within Uganda.

In a bid to enhance the force’s vigilance against emerging threats, SCP Mwesigwa called for a more perceptive approach among officers in identifying and effectively managing potential dangers.

He also addressed concerns where some bodyguards assigned to VIPs were exceeding their professional mandates by performing tasks beyond their scope. SCP Mwesigwa emphasized the significance of adhering strictly to one’s professional duties and responsibilities while on duty.

“We are actively planning additional training programs to enhance your capabilities. We recognize the limitations in our numbers, but our commitment remains strong in equipping you with invaluable skills. Once you acquire these skills, make the utmost use of them,” he affirmed.

Participants were subsequently urged to uphold discipline and set high standards as police officers, with the promise that this dedication would lead to enhanced efficiency, improved service delivery, and an overall elevation of the force’s professionalism.

The nation remains on high alert against terrorism, underscoring the critical need for vigilance from both security agencies and citizens.

SCP Mwesigwa’s impassioned address serves as a rallying cry for a force dedicated not only to their duty but also to the reputation they hold as guardians of Uganda’s safety and security.