Rumors have swirled within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) that an estimated 526 delegates from the National Executive Committee, representing 113 districts in Uganda, have reportedly petitioned Party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

Their demand: refer the national Chairman, Ambassador Waswa Birigwa, to the disciplinary committee for alleged mismanagement of party affairs.

According to the memo issued by the delegates, Birigwa stands accused of engaging in a series of unscrupulous activities that have sown seeds of hatred and division within the party. This alleged behavior poses a significant threat to the party’s very existence, they say.

On September 14th, Amuriat did not mince his words, directly accusing Birigwa of clandestine meetings with individuals hostile to the party, all without the knowledge or consent of the executive.

The delegates further point fingers at Birigwa for undermining the authority and resolutions of the National Council, suspending elections unilaterally, and calling for an Extraordinary National Delegates Conference without due process.

They also claim he has taken liberties with party finances, bypassing the treasurer, and has encroached on the secretary general’s powers, creating dissenting centers of power within the party.

Serious questions have arisen regarding the source of the substantial UGX 800+ million funds allocated for this conference, with insinuations of potential collaboration with the ruling NRM government.

These dramatic events unfold against the backdrop of a court injunction issued by Justice Esta Nambayo, effectively halting the controversial delegates conference organized by Ambassador Birigwa.

Originally scheduled for September 19th, the conference remains in limbo until a hearing on September 18th.

Adding to the turmoil, the Police Force has announced it will not guarantee security for the conference, deepening the chaos within the FDC.

In their scathing memo to President Amuriat, the delegates call for swift retribution against Chairman Birigwa and his alleged co-conspirators, accusing them of obstructing the party’s initiatives and progress.

Party Vice President Salaam Musumba has defiantly declared that they will proceed with their arrangements, ignoring the court order. Musumba asserts, “Crossing the lane is what has brought our party to a standstill… FDC has encountered grave challenges in this POA (Amuriat) regime and our party might crumble.”

Meanwhile, FDC pioneer and first President, Rtd Col. Kizza Besigye Kifefe, remains resolute, expressing confidence that their determination will prevail in delivering a political transition for Uganda.

Spokesperson for the pro-Amuriat Oboi faction within FDC, Robert Centenary, appealed for a peaceful resolution at the round table, urging against dangerous rhetoric that could escalate into a dangerous conflagration.

He asserts, “Their strategy of defiance won’t work… if it was a party conference, it is FDC supposed to sponsor it.”

Tensions within the FDC have escalated, with senior leaders leveling accusations at President Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, alleging undisclosed financial dealings and party mismanagement.

The rift, dating back to 2020, has widened to the point of potential party schism, reminiscent of the 2017 split that led to the formation of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) by Gen Mugisha Muntu and his supporters.

The very foundation of the FDC now stands on a precarious ground.