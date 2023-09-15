In a resounding victory, Uthman Mubarak Mugisha, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, has emerged as the clear winner of the September 14th Hoima district LC5 by-election.

The announcement was made on Thursday night by Hoima District Returning Officer, Ms. Merab Kasande, amidst the watchful gaze of Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, at the Dwoli Primary School tally center.

Uthman, the determined son of the late Kadiri Kirungi, the former district chairperson, secured his triumph with an impressive total of 18,353 votes.

This monumental win now designates Mr. Mugisha as the newly elected Hoima District LCV Chairperson, a position that carries the weighty legacy of his father.

His closest rival, Mr. Vincent Muhumuza, an independent candidate with leanings towards the NRM, garnered a respectable 12,020 votes.

Muhumuza’s tenacity was evident, having previously clinched the second position in the NRM party primaries on August 28th, triumphing over six other formidable contenders.

Yet, this Thursday night marked his third valiant but ultimately unsuccessful bid for the coveted seat since 2016.

Other contenders in the race included Mr. Moses Aguuda of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who garnered 3,972 votes, and Mr. Patrick Musinguzi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), securing 271 votes.

Mr. Lenox Mugume, running as an independent, received 179 votes, underscoring the diversity of political perspectives represented in the race.

The resilient people of Hoima District shouldered the weighty responsibility of selecting a worthy successor to the late Kadiri Kirungi, who had steered their district since 2016 until his tragic departure in March.

In his victory speech, Uthman emphasized the paramount importance of unity and peace, vowing to carry forward his father’s unfinished work.

He declared, “I want to work for the people of Hoima District. Many have grappled with land-grabbing issues, which I am committed to addressing. I will liaise with the relevant authorities and ministries to ensure that land titles are issued, and those in need of compensation receive their rightful due.”

Justice Byabakama, the Electoral Commission Chairperson, lauded the overall smoothness of the electoral process, despite minor hiccups caused by the morning rain.

He asserted, “This has been one of the best by-elections we’ve had. In previous elections, we received numerous calls and complaints, but this time there were minimal issues. I personally received only one call. For those who have lost, they should bide their time until 2026.”

Ms. Rosemary Sseninde, the Director for Mobilisation in the NRM party, attributed the victory to the active involvement of the youth, highlighting the party’s renewed commitment to working closely with this vital demographic. The people of Hoima District, she noted, heeded their message of development.

Uthman Mugisha Mubarak’s triumph in the by-election marks a critical moment in the political landscape of Hoima District.

With a pledge to continue his father’s legacy and address the pressing issues facing the community, Uthman embarks on a new chapter, carrying the hopes and aspirations of his constituency.

Of noteworthy mention, his win is also remarkable in that he not only assumes a pivotal leadership position but also etches his name in history as the youngest individual ever to hold this esteemed title.