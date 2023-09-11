In the arid expanse outside the Ugandan town of Yumbe, where nearly 200,000 refugees have found sanctuary in what is known as Bidi Bidi, a revolutionary endeavor is underway.

Over seven years, Bidi Bidi has evolved from a swift response to South Sudan’s civil strife into a steadfast settlement. The Bidi Bidi Music and Arts Centre, presently taking form, promises to be a luminous amphitheater of brick and steel.

This avant-garde space will house not only an acoustic recording studio but also a music classroom.

The innovative steel roof of the center serves a dual purpose. Beyond its role as a shelter, it is ingeniously designed to channel rainwater, providing a precious resource for the local community. Outside its walls, a nursery for trees and a thriving vegetable garden will flourish.

Conceived by the non-profit To.org, an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of vulnerable communities, the project stems from a heartfelt desire expressed by Bidi Bidi’s residents for a space devoted to dance, music, and performance.

Xavier De Kestelier, the global head of design at Hassell, the architectural firm behind the venture, envisions this center as a catalyst, a beacon to inspire similar initiatives.

In June, the project, featured at the London Design Biennale, builds on the triumph of another music venture by To.org: the Karibbean Records recording studio located in Kyebando, Kampala. This studio subsequently gave rise to Ugandan artist Zex Bilangilangi’s 2020 hit track, “Ratata”

As the global refugee population soars, reaching a staggering 35 million and the climate crisis looms, pushing weather patterns to extremes, the necessity for such endeavors is pressing.

The Bidi Bidi Music and Arts Centre stands as a testament to the power of creative expression in the face of adversity.

“Why should millions be deprived of creative spaces merely because they’ve been displaced by conflict, climate change, or any other reason?” questioned Nachson Mimran, co-founder and CEO of To.org.

He added, “Music, art, dance, and theater are established therapies for those with PTSD, a challenge endemic in Bidi Bidi and other refugee settlements.”

This ambitious project not only offers a beacon of hope but also sets an inspiring precedent for similar undertakings worldwide, reminding us that art and culture flourish even in the most challenging circumstances.