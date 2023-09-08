In a major stride towards safeguarding the lives of Boda boda riders and their passengers, a specialized insurance policy has been unveiled.

This groundbreaking coverage encompasses accidents, injuries, and unforeseen incidents, going above and beyond to include medical expenses, hospitalization benefits, personal accident coverage, and overall welfare for those insured.

Boda boda, the perilous yet prevalent motorcycle taxi, has been a double-edged sword in Uganda’s public transportation system.

The stark reality, as revealed by the Traffic Police Directorate, is a staggering 37,000 Bodaboda accidents since June.

The year 2022 alone saw 4,534 lives lost out of 20,394 incidents. Godwin Arinaitwe, the stalwart Traffic commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, highlights the pressing need for this insurance lifeline.

Arinaitwe doesn’t mince words, asserting, “To the Bodaboda fraternity out there, you should know that insurance is for your benefit. We always urge you to pay for motor third-party insurance, which is a legal requirement. When public transporters fail to pay for third-party insurance, it puts passengers’ lives at a higher risk. We hope this new policy will provide comfort and safety to those using this mode of transportation”

This game-changing policy is the result of a partnership between Liberty Insurance Company and Stanbic Bank Assurance, facilitated through the trusted Safe Boda transport company.

Seamlessly integrated into every Safe Boda trip upon request, it has already garnered a staggering 80,000 trips since June 5th. For patrons opting for the Safe Boda Plus experience, an automatic coverage of up to 2.5 million shillings stands as a bulwark in the event of an incident.

Riders, too, can access this vital coverage, albeit through a monthly subscription fee of 6,000 shillings, deducted from their daily earnings. Christian Wamambe, the driving force behind Payments, Financial Services, and Driver Well-being at Safe Boda, reports 22 claims processed, with 6 million shillings disbursed to date.

In a testament to the efficacy of the policy, no passenger claims have been filed, with medical bills swiftly settled. Additionally, drivers receive daily welfare support of up to 100,000 shillings for a maximum of fifteen days following an incident.

The claims process is streamlined, requiring only a call to Safe Boda to report the incident, according to Wamambe. Their systems are adept at verifying individuals involved through phone numbers and other records.

Sadat Juuko, one of the 22 beneficiaries, shares his experience, recounting an accident that left him with a fractured right leg. Upon reaching out to Safe Boda, he was promptly advised to seek treatment, with a promise of full reimbursement for his expenses, provided he furnished proof of expenditure. Within two weeks, Juuko’s receipts were processed, and he received his well-deserved reimbursement.

In an industry often fraught with uncertainty and risk, this revolutionary insurance policy emerges as a beacon of hope, promising a brighter, safer future for Boda boda riders and their passengers alike.