In a startling revelation, Picfare Industries Limited, a prominent Ugandan stationery and printing company, has issued a stern warning to the public regarding a flood of duplicated scholastic materials in the market, specifically mathematical sets, just days before the commencement of the new school term.

Picfare Industries, a renowned name in the realm of educational supplies, has sounded the alarm on a concerning proliferation of Hufa mathematical sets that bear an uncanny resemblance to their own Picfare mathematical sets.

In a formal notice addressed to the general public, the company highlighted that the Hufa mathematical sets conspicuously bear not one, but three imitations of the Picfare trademark.

These replicas incorporate likenesses of Mr. Picfare, the iconic Picfare logo, and the distinguished Picfare bronze seal.

Jimmy Mutesasira, the Head of Marketing for Picfare Group, expressed grave concerns over the compromised quality of these counterfeit products.

In a statement, he remarked, “They were duplicated to look like Picfare mathematical sets, but they are not ours. It is a lamentable situation as we approach the third term and final exams, given that these duplicated mathematical sets fail to meet the required standards. This issue doesn’t merely impact Picfare but also jeopardizes the prospects of students preparing for their final examinations.”

Picfare Industries has declared its determination to bring the perpetrators of this fraudulent activity to justice, vowing to adhere strictly to the legal recourse available. The company cautioned all stationery product dealers to abstain from engaging with counterfeit items, which not only infringe upon the laws of Uganda but also expose them to potential legal liabilities.

The company’s official statement concluded with an impassioned plea to the public: “Please insist on purchasing genuine Picfare mathematical sets, a product renowned for its durability and unmatched performance over the past three decades.”

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the education sector, coming at a time when eager learners are preparing to return to school for the new term, slated to commence in less than two weeks.

As Picfare Industries works tirelessly to safeguard the integrity of their brand and protect the interests of students, the authorities are expected to initiate investigations into this counterfeit trade, potentially leading to significant legal repercussions for those involved.