The Uganda Diaspora Network has announced 7-8 October 2023 as the dates for this year’s New England Business and Independence Dinner at in at 2345 Commonwealth Avenue Newton, Massachusetts.

The New England Business Expo and Independence Festival was started last year, 2022 to tap into the large number of Ugandans residing in the Boston area and the North East region of the US.

According to the organisers, the region was identified for its position as a major education, technology and healthcare hub with a view of extending these opportunities closer to Ugandans.

According to the group’s founder, Mr Mayanja Ronnie, this year’s expo will focus on B2B and also attracting tourism, trade and Investment to Uganda.

“Working with the Massachusetts Office of International Trade (MOITT) we hope to attract several key stakeholders from Uganda, the Massachusetts state government and the Uganda community.” Mayanja reveals.

The Uganda Boston Community Association- UBCA under Ms Asiimwe Maureen is working in partnership with the organisers which partly explains why the area was chosen to serve as home to the expo.

Regarding how can Ugandans or East Africans directly participate in the expo and what is expected of them, Mayanja says that participation is open to all and tickets can be purchased off Eventbrite online, in person at the UBCA communistic and if you are in Uganda, registration is possible at the Post Bank head office in Kampala.

Massachusetts residents can purchase a ticket at $100 for dinner and entertainment and those in Uganda can also register at the post bank at only $300, while a table of 8 will go for $ “Part of our offering is the independence dinner, entertainment and business breakfast that will feature various vendors and a live broadcast by BBS television and moderated by Solomon Serwanjja.” he further clarifies.

A new Uganda Community Sacco will be launched, benchmarking on Kenyans who have already amassed an impressive $4m sacco established through which they have been able to acquire various properties in Kenya. They also intend to promote life insurance and the purchase of Treasury bonds at the Central bank through some of the invited speakers and the promotion of Tourism/Trade/Investment, Real Estate, Momo pay, among others.

The event, Mayanja notes, is open to all, especially those of African Descent. “However, we want to see our country and business ideas promoted beyond Uganda.”

The event is organized in New England because that is home to the largest concentration of Ugandans in the northeast. The theme is Independence Day and they hope to celebrate Uganda’s heritage heritage through music, fashion, dance, food and culture.

Key government institutions have been invited to attend, especially those tasked with Tourism and Investment. The group is non-political and promotes business and networking opportunities.

