Tensions are mounting as Dr. Samuel Oledo, a medical officer stationed at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, has reportedly been absent from his workplace for an extended period, prompting concerns and questions from local authorities.

In a startling revelation made by Kabale’s Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ronald Bakaki, during the weekend, it was disclosed that Dr. Oledo, has not been seen at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for an unspecified number of months. Mr. Bakaki, who has been in Kabale District for a year, emphasized that he has closely monitored the hospital and has never encountered Dr. Oledo during his tenure.

“Dr. Oledo doesn’t work. Kneeling for the President isn’t enough. We need to put politics aside. I have never seen this man here in Kabale, yet he is paid,” RDC Bakaki stated, expressing his frustration.

Dr. Oledo, infamous for leading a group of intern doctors in December 2022 who knelt and endorsed President Museveni for the 2026 presidential election at Kololo Independence Grounds, is attached to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as a medical officer. This revelation has only fueled the anger of local authorities and healthcare workers.

Dr. Patrick Tusiime, the Commissioner of Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, visited the hospital and promised to investigate the matter further, pledging to provide updates on the situation.

Adding to the controversy, Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the hospital’s director, challenged reporters to seek out Dr. Oledo themselves within the hospital premises.

“Move around and find him. You’re also here; find him,” Dr. Nyeko remarked.

Healthcare workers within the hospital, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed their fear of Dr. Oledo, suggesting that his perceived connections to influential government officials might explain the lack of administrative action against his prolonged absence.

“You will never see Dr. Oledo here. I missed work for two days and was nearly sacked, but Oledo can be absent for months with no consequences. We believe he is well-connected throughout the country based on what we hear about him,” one health worker stated.

Efforts to contact Dr. Oledo for comment proved futile as his known contact numbers were unreachable.

Dr. Oledo had gained notoriety for his vocal support of President Museveni’s leadership, urging the long-standing leader to stand for re-election in 2026, citing improvements in the welfare of healthcare workers during Museveni’s tenure.

This developing story has left the Kabale community and healthcare sector in dismay, with authorities demanding answers regarding the whereabouts and actions of Dr. Oledo, whose role remains essential for the region’s healthcare.

Kabale referral hospital serves the districts of Kabale,Rubanda, Kisoro,Kanungu, Rukiga and Rukngiri.

According to Dr. Nyeko, the hospital receives more than two million patients yearly.