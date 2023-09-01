Radio 4 could become Uganda’s leading radio station after acquiring leading and experienced talent in the country in its ongoing restructuring and rebranding.

The station recently announced a massive change in its programming and content in line with the demands of their listeners in contemporary Uganda.

As such, they embarked on affecting the changes that led to retraining staff, retooling them as well as hunting for the best talents in the industry. The changes also saw the production and genre of music played overhauled and later reinforced.

“As we celebrate 5 years of radio broadcasting in Uganda, these changes

represent a fresh chapter in our shared history. We believe that the change better captures the essence of our listeners, and we are excited to continue fostering meaningful conversations and playing nonstop hits,” said Kungu Al-mahadi Adam, the Station Manager.

“Ours is a people’s radio station. We serve the interests of the listeners, and our decisions are based on their desires.”

“We have always been in conversation with our audiences, speaking their language and sharing stories. Not only are we changing the programming, but we are going live with content preferred and demanded by our esteemed listeners,” Kungu says.

Already, a striking change in the music on air, now playing, has changed. Listeners have already noticed this positive change and are already expressing their excitement about the upcoming new programming, which will start on Monday.

“Is this Radio 4, or is it a new radio station? The music is new and sweet, production on point. I like it,” a listener wrote on Twitter.

In addition to the promise of a “dynamic range of new programs that will appear this year to reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the listeners,” the changes also come with acquisition of some leading media personalities in the country who, Kungu says, will unveil this weekend ahead of a highly awaited return on Monday next week.

Recently, Radio 4 won two prestigious broadcast awards at the maiden Uganda Broadcasting and Digital Awards that took place in Kampala.

Radio 4 stole the spotlight at the event by winning the Best Radio in football commentary and the Best Radio Station in News (English).