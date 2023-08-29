State House has disowned a letter giving permission to Team Investment Limited to dispose off over 40,000 metric tonnes of copper cathodes from Kilembe Mines Limited.

According to the Presidential Press Unit(PPU), the letter which was addressed to Team Investment Limited and purportedly written by Dr. Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uganda is fake, the spelling mistakes notwithstanding.

“It should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” PPU said in a statement issued on 29th August, 2023.

In a letter dated 7th December ,2022 and titled, “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST TO DISPOSE OFF 40,000 METLLIC TONNES OF COPPER CATHODES FROM KILEMBE MINES LIMITED”, the author says he acknowledges receipt of a letter from Team Investment Limited dated 15th November, 2022 to President Museveni expressing interest to dispose off 40,000 copper cathodes in Kilembe.

“The President has therefore instructed the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development together with the Attorney General to follow up the matter and work with Team Investment Limited so that the process is carried out in a streamlined manner,” the letter reads in parts.

“The government will undertake all revenues collected from the disposing process,” it adds.