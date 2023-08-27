UAP Old Mutual has celebrated the legacy of retiring shareholder and board chairman Sir Gordon Wavamunno during a dinner hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Sir Gordon Wavamunno served for more than 4 decades as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

UAP Old Mutual is the leading general and medical insurance company in Uganda and is an intergraded financial services provider with Asset Management and Life Assurance Businesses.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Stephen Chikovore, UAP Old Mutual Managing Director, who expressed the company’s deep admiration for Sir Gordon Wavamunno’s entrepreneurial spirit and visionary leadership.

Chikovore, said ‘Sir Gordon Wavamunno has been instrumental in driving UAP Old Mutual Uganda’s growth and his dedication to the company’s success has been inspiring. Under his leadership as board chair, UAP Old Mutual Insurance maintained its position as a leading insurance company which curved a way to become the top insurance company to date.’

Mathias Katamba the new UAP Old Mutual Insurance board chair said that Sir Gordon Wavamunno’s story with UAP Old Mutual spans over four decades of dedication, innovation, and impactful leadership.

“As both a shareholder and board chairman, his leadership has been pivotal to the success of UAP Old Mutual. He has played a key role in the evolution of UAP Old Mutual through various milestones.” said Mr. Katamba.

He stated that Sir Gordon Wavamunno bought 92% percent stakes of United Assurance which is now UAP Old Mutual. He also told the guests that Sir Gordon Wavamunno during his leadership of the insurance firm facilitated the successful strategic entry of UAP from Kenya into Uganda, and the merger of UAP and Old Mutual Group from South Africa.

The businessman was also instrumental in the construction of Nakawa Business Park which is owned by UAP Old Mutual.

Katamba added that Wavamunno’s philanthropic contributions have uplifted communities and earned him international recognition such as his honour as a knight by the Queen of England.

Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka who delivered a keynote address on behalf of Dr. William Kaleme described Sir Gordon Wavamunno’s life journey as a true beacon of commitment to excellence and innovation. ‘We are honoured to celebrate a man that has shaped the business landscape in Uganda’ Prof. Sejjaka said.

On his part, the joyous Sir Gordon Wavamunno reflected on his journey as an entrepreneur and encouraged young people to believe in themselves & equip their children with the right skills to run the businesses to build a legacy.

He thanked his family and asked them to keep working as a team and acknowledged the milestones UAP Old Mutual Insurance has attained within the industry.

As the evening ended, the overarching sentiment was one of reverence for a man who defied odds, shattered ceilings, and transformed industries, all while keeping his self-belief at the forefront. The celebration encapsulated not just the achievements of Sir Gordon Wavamunno but also the embodiment of the principles and values that UAP Old Mutual cherishes.