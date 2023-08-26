A total of 93 Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) on Friday received their retirement certificates in a colorful ceremony held at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, in Mbuya, Kampala.

Out of the retired officers, 17 were at the rank of Colonels, 13 Lieutenant Colonels and 63 held the rank of Major.

While addressing the retired officers, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, called on them to maintain the discipline they have exhibited while in active military service because the society they are going to meet out of active military service, respects UPDF as a disciplined Force.

“In addition, forgive all those that wronged you while serving in UPDF and ask for forgiveness from those that you have wronged,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Elwelu, a born again Christian, also advised the retired officers to be God fearing and respect the law of God’s creation instead of believing in the scientific law of evolution. He argued that before evolution, there was first creation.

He hailed the retired officers for their sacrifice to ensure all negative elements bent on causing instability in Uganda, were defeated.

“Joining Army is not a job to make money but a sacrifice to protect Ugandans lives and their property,”he added, calling on those officers remaining in the force to emulate the example of the retired officers.

Maj. Appolo Ahimbisibwe, one of the retired officers who hail from Mitooma District, told journalists, his work to serve the UPDF has not come to an end because any time he can be recalled back, when duty requires him to do so.

“That’s why they call us the Reserve Force because when our services are needed as officers, we are ready to rejoin UPDF and serve our country,”he said.

Col. Godfrey Okello from Apac District commended the life he has spent in the force since 1982.He said he thanks God for taking care of his life all this time.

