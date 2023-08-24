Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Secretary in the Office of the President has advised the general public to be cautious against a group of fraudsters who are using deceptive means to obtain money from Ugandans in the name of lobbying for them Resident District/City Commissioner (RDC/RCC) jobs.

According to Hajji Kakande, of late his office has been receiving numerous complaints from a section of Ugandans, saying that they have been approached by some people claiming to be attached to the Office of the President asking money from them so that they help them secure the posts.

“Those are conmen who want to steal from unsuspecting Ugandans by promising them RDC/RCC jobs,” Hajji Kakande explained to this website today.

“I advise that whoever is approached in such a manner, should immediately report the matter to police so that those fraudsters are arrested and face the law,” he added.

Hajji Kakande’s warning comes hot on the heels of the speculations that the RDC/RCC next reshuffle is around the corner so the fraudsters are using this chance to swindle a section of Ugandans.