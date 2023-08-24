The Uganda Manufacturers Association on Wednesday announced the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair (UGITF) scheduled to take place from Tuesday 3 to Tuesday 10 October 2023 at the UMA showgrounds, Lugogo.

The long-awaited trade fair this time will be under the theme ‘Driving Manufacturing and Trade Efficiency through Digital Transformation and Innovation”.

Addressing journalists at the UMA headquarters in Nakawa on Thursday, Deo J.B Kayemba, UMA Chairman said that UMA trade fair is set to spotlight innovation and world-class manufacturing excellence.

He said that in a world reshaped by the pandemic and the resultant challenges in global trade, the UMA 29th Uganda International Trade Fair emerges as a beacon of economic resilience.

The theme highlights the pivotal role that digital transformation and innovation play in enhancing manufacturing and trade efficiency. The event will cast a spotlight on the creative power of industrialists and their ability to leverage technological advancements for value addition.

“We invite businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators from every sector to join us at the UMA 29th Uganda International Trade Fair. This event is not just a platform for showcasing products; it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the power of innovation. Together, we will drive manufacturing and trade efficiency through digital transformation,” he said.

According to the Chairman of the Communication, Marketing and Events Subcommittee Mr. Simon Kaheru, the theme of this year’s trade fair was arrived at after a lot of deliberations because it’s crucial for value addition which is a slogan theme that Uganda is following especially in this age of rapid innovations.

“The theme is more important because it positions Uganda’s manufacturing sector in a better position to take advantage of East Africa’s community integration and to capture trade across Africa and the world beyond. Therefore let’s publicise it.”

He added that for this year’s trade fair, they are expecting over 1000 exhibitors maintaining the momentum from last year’s trade fair and so far over 30 country pavilions from international partners and guests have already been booked.

“During that week we expect to host more than 300,000 guests. This is a very important point especially for the exhibitors because that is 100 thousand potential customers, potential business partners and potential suppliers. So far the trade fair which is still 6 weeks away, has almost been booked up, out of all the stoles we have, there is only 43 per cent left open space for you to take up,” he said.

Highlighting the objectives of the trade fair, Mr Kaheru noted that a number of exhibitors have been put in place to show what they can do to build and manufacture in Uganda using their digital capabilities so that Uganda’s manufacturers can be inspired and adopt such technologies.

Apart from the exhibition, there will also be education platforms for people interested in learning manufacturing and these education sessions will foster knowledge and help in the clear understanding of policies.

Unlike other trade fairs, this year according to Mr. Kaheru, there is more government support led by the Ministry of Science and Technology. And the government’s presence will be utilised to censor and fashion suitable policies that favour the sector.

“During the trade fair, we will have specific days during which our members as UMA will have the opportunity to sit on board with government officials from different ministries and agencies to discuss how better to sharpen policies for the good of manufacturing in Uganda.”

Also in attendance was Omotesele Akinpelu, the Acting Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda who welcomed the theme and revealed that they have already embarked on it, which is why they are on a transition to provide cleaner and more renewable energy solutions that meet their customers’ needs.

“We are also innovating to create more convenience through our fuel card and partnering with like-minded individuals to provide access to quicker e-payment platforms to facilitate trade,” she added.

The UMA International Trade Fair has been an integral part of the national calendar for 29 years, providing a dynamic platform for businesses to showcase their products and services, network, and explore new opportunities. With an average of 300,000 visitors expected, this event stands as a testament to the Ugandan spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Meanwhile this year over Shs467m have been collected from various sponsors and partners. Key Partners included; TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited, Science Technology and Innovation Secretariat, Stanbic Bank Uganda, Uganda Insurers Association, Tembo Steels Limited, and Kiboko Enterprises.

Platinum Sponsor – TotalEnergies: As TotalEnergies continues its evolution into a unified energy solutions provider, joined forces with the UMA 29th Uganda International Trade Fair creating an exceptional opportunity for the public to engage with Total Energies’ products and services firsthand, demonstrating their commitment to innovation beyond a mere logo change and they also contributed over Shs150m towards the trade fair.

Other platinum sponsors included; the Science Technology and Innovation Secretariat (STI), which also contributed Shs150M.

Bronze sponsors: – Tembo Steels Limited- Shs20 m, Stanbic Bank Uganda with Shs40m, Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) with Shs20m. Media Partners: Vision Group-Shs60m and KBS TV-Shs27m. Countdown to the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair -40 days.