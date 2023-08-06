Shukur is an Arab word for Thanksgiving. And Muslims who return from Mecca to fulfill the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith, organize Shukur celebrations where friends and family gather to officially welcome them back and celebrate their new status of Hajj or Hajjat.

At the Shukur celebrations of Hajjat Ndisaba Fatuma Nabitaka, Mukono district resident district commissioner, which brought together people of all walks of life, Presidency minister Milly Babirye Babalanda challenged people of Mukono to vote candidates on the National Resistance Movement ticket come 2026 general elections.

Flanked by Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda, Hon Babalanda expressed her disappointment that Mukono has not exploited its full potential in development which she blamed on bad politics in the district. She explained that to tap into government development programs such as better roads, street lighting, markets, etc, voters should entrust power to NRM for better representation and connection with offices the national resources are planned and distributed from. She said that when given a chance to sit at the national cake distribution point, leaders such as Ndisaba can be effective as members of Parliament.

Mukono residents and visitors keep complaining that the district is falling behind its peers such as Wakiso, Masaka, Mpigi, Kampala,Mbarara, Hoina, Gulu, Arua, Mbale, Jinja among others, largely because the politics of the area is full of hatred, intrigue and anti-development agenda.

Mrs Babalanda who was a special guest at the Mukono RDC event, said, the district was missing out on the tappings of the National cake because it doesn’t have solid pro-development leaders at Parliament or district.

She added that by sitting where the cake is served, it is easy to make a case for the district’s needs including roads.and markets, a constraint which has made Mukono the traffic jam nightmare.

She also urged Mukono leaders to stop intrigue which characterised the last election and led to the failure of several NRM candidates.

“Internal fights failed Mukono in last elections. Party leaders and supporters can only work towards victory, not failing each other.”

Babalanda praised Hajjat Ndisaba, who was born and raised a Christian, before converting to Islam upon marriage, for demonstrating strong leadership as RDC of Mukono and for loving her faith.

“She is a steadfast and solid leader who should be entrusted with higher responsibilities.I want her to rise from RDC to atleast member of Parliament, who knows even beyond that,” the Minister said, before the audience quipped, “even as minister”.

The presidency minister told the gathering comprising Mukono leaders of different strata, as well as the Muslim fraternity and Hajjat Ndisaba’s friends and family, should tap into and work with the NRM government to transform Uganda into a modern and prosperous country.

Among RDCs who attended their colleague’s Shukur were: Kampala RCC Amina Lukanga, RDC Kayunga Moses Ddumba, RDC Namayingo Deborah Mugerwa, Deputy RDCs Mukono Rhonda Titwe Kagaaga and Mike Ssegawa, Deputy RDC Kamuli Sarah Kasadha, Deputy RDC Buvuma Patrick Mubiiru aka Wacity, Deputy RDC Kassanda district and Deputy RDC Mbarara district Simon Peter Watch Kasabuli.