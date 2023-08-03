In a compelling address during the burial ceremony of Ms. Pasikazia Bachali in Karungu village, Rubanda District yesterday, the State Minister of Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi, emphasized the need for local residents to break free from the cycle of dependence on agricultural seasons for their livelihoods.

Drawing attention to the prevailing practice of waiting for specific planting and harvesting seasons, Minister Musasizi pointed out the inherent vulnerability in relying solely on agriculture.

“I acknowledge the importance of agriculture as a vital sector for our community. However, placing all our eggs in one basket by solely depending on farming activities during particular seasons is not a sustainable approach,” the Minister cautioned.

Minister Musasizi, who also serves as the Rubanda East Member of Parliament, highlighted the significance of diversification. “We cannot afford to remain idle while waiting for the next planting season. It’s crucial for our economic stability that we actively seek alternative income-generating avenues beyond agriculture,” he emphasized.

Encouraging active participation in various government initiatives aimed at empowering the populace economically, Minister Musasizi specifically endorsed the Parish Development Model. He lauded its potential to offer a wide array of income-generating opportunities to the people of Rubanda District. “The Parish Development Model presents an unmissable chance for growth and prosperity. Let us seize this opportunity and embrace it wholeheartedly,” he urged.

The Minister’s address resonated strongly with the gathered community members, who expressed gratitude for his insights and commitment to their well-being. Many attendees shared their intentions to explore additional avenues of income generation, leveraging the government’s programs and resources to uplift their lives.

Minister Musasizi’s message serves as a wake-up call, urging Rubanda District’s constituents to break free from the confines of traditional agricultural cycles and embrace a more diversified and sustainable approach to securing their livelihoods. As the community rallies around the call for change, a renewed sense of optimism fills the air, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for Rubanda District.