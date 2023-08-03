dfcu Bank has announced the appointment of its Women in Business Advisory Council (WBAC) with a new chairperson and two Council esteemed members. The council will continue to play a crucial role in providing strategic advice to the Bank’s management, ensuring that the dfcu Women in Business program remains relevant and impactful in today’s ever-changing environment.

The reconstituted Women in Business Advisory Council includes Dr. Gudula Naiga Basaza as the Chairperson, alongside Belinda Namutebi and Rosemary Iwanu Mutyabule. This announcement was made during an exclusive meet & greet event organized by the bank at Golden Tulip Hotel, ahead of their new term.

Established in 2012 by the dfcu Board of Directors, the Women in Business Advisory Council is a trailblazing initiative, making dfcu Bank the first financial institution to constitute such a council. The all-female council brings a diverse range of expertise, enabling them to provide valuable insights and support to the bank in strategy formulation, with a specific focus on gender-oriented approaches.

The primary goal of the dfcu Women in Business program is to build the capacity and enhance the skills of women entrepreneurs, enabling them to make informed decisions and thrive in their businesses. Additionally, the council aims to foster a conducive environment that addresses the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

Charles Mudiwa, the CEO of dfcu Bank, expressed his excitement about this reappointment, recognizing it as a significant milestone to bolster support for the dfcu Women in Business Program. He emphasized that the program goes beyond financial aid and offers various opportunities for women’s growth and development.

“As an advocate for women-focused programs throughout my career, I understand the immense impact they can have. Women are catalysts of change, and the dfcu Women in Business program presents us with the opportunity to support and empower more women entrepreneurs,” Mudiwa said.

Mudiwa further stated, “We eagerly look forward to collaborating with the WBAC members to promote various women initiatives, provide mentorships, trainings, and tailored financial solutions to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs.”

Ruth Asasira, the Manager of Women in Business and Special Programs at dfcu Bank highlighted the pivotal role played by the Women in Business program in fostering a community of entrepreneurial women who support each other to achieve their personal and financial goals, backed by the Bank’s unwavering support.

The reappointed WBAC council, serving from 1st August 2023, for a term of two (2) years, will play a crucial role in establishing new partnerships and deepening existing ones, aiming to create an inclusive and empowering environment for women entrepreneurs in Uganda.

WBAC Profiles

Gudula Naiga Basaza

Dr. Gudula Naiga Basaza, a distinguished Ugandan patriot, is a passionate and committed advocate of applied education and socio-economic development. With over three decades of experience, she has emerged as a successful, positive, and dynamic social entrepreneur, deeply devoted to uplifting the youth and women at the base of the pyramid to transform humanity.

Her strong sense of integrity and dedication to making a tangible impact on her country’s development have earned her recognition and accolades, both nationally and internationally. Gudula’s lifetime commitment is to equip 500,000 Youth Agripreneur Champions (YACs) with agribusiness ventures that serve as models, mentors, and inspirations by the year 2030, with each youth earning at least $1000 per month.

Rosemary Iwanu Mutyabule

Rosemary is a highly experienced and accomplished professional currently serving as the Director of Business Advisory Services at Enterprise Uganda. With an impressive career spanning over 30 years, she has held prominent roles in dynamic private sector support institutions, including a decade with Uganda Investment Authority and 20 years at Enterprise Uganda. Rosemary’s niche lies in providing business development solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across various sectors.

She holds an MBA – Corporate Strategy and Economic Policy from Masstricht School of Management, the Netherlands and BA in Economics and Social Administration from Makerere.

Belinda Namutebi

Belinda is a seasoned Branding & Communications professional with over two decades of experience, who has carved a unique path as a creative Entrepreneur, Business & Public Health Consultant, Business Talk show hostess, and Business Trainer.

Belinda’s journey has been marked by continuous growth and diversification. In June 2023, she completed the Self-Empowerment and Equity for Change (SEE Change) TOT certification program at John Hopkins University. This initiative equips entrepreneurs with the tools to harness personal agency, fuel business growth, and achieve their desired goals. Eager to spread knowledge and engage in meaningful discussions, she also launched “Strictly Bizness,” a business analysis show aimed at making business conversations a part of everyday life.

Belinda’s versatile skillset, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social causes, makes her a force to be reckoned with in the realms of Branding & Communications and community development. Her passion for empowering entrepreneurs and dedication to social initiatives demonstrate a remarkable drive to create positive change in the world around her.