In a bid to prioritize safety and maintain optimal performance, CFAO, a leading distributor of Toyota vehicles and spareparts has issued a stern warning to vehicle owners, urging them to steer clear of counterfeit spare parts.

Emphasizing the potential risks and subpar quality associated with such components, CFAO emphasizes the importance of using genuine parts to ensure road safety and vehicle longevity.

CFAO, in a media statement released on July 27, emphasized that a vehicle holds significant value for users nowadays, serving not only as a means of transport but also as a long-term asset. According to this statement, users should therefore seek vehicles that offer minimal downtime, lower ownership costs, and decent resale value.

As per the annual crime report 2022 by Uganda Police Force, road accidents in Uganda saw a concerning 16.9% increase in 2022, reaching 20,394 accidents compared to the previous year’s 17,443. Shockingly, 22 people lost their lives in every 100 crashes, with many incidents attributed to reckless driving and the use of counterfeit spare parts.

CFAO warns against the allure of cheaper counterfeit parts, stressing that although they may seem attractive due to their lower price, they pose severe risks to the safety and reliability of vehicles.

“These imitation components are typically produced without adherence to strict quality standards, leaving them susceptible to premature failure and compromising your vehicle’s overall performance. Moreover, counterfeit parts may not fit as precisely as genuine ones, leading to potential mechanical issues that could result in accidents or costly repairs,” the statement reads in part.

Taking responsibility for customer safety, CFAO pledges to provide only genuine parts, ensuring optimal operation and strict adherence to quality standards for enhanced safety, prolonged vehicle lifespan, and better resale value.

CFAO Motors Uganda takes pride in its extensive network, with five branches located in Namanve Industrial and business park, Kampala first street, Gulu, Mable, and Buliisa, along with four Authorized Service Centers in Kampala Daks, NN Arua, Stitch & Sew Fort Portal, and another soon-to-be-opened center in Mbarara.

This network aims to offer vehicle owners convenient access to genuine parts and expert services for their vehicles’ maintenance and repair needs.

CFAO’s stern warning to vehicle owners regarding counterfeit spare parts serves as a crucial reminder of the potential hazards these fake components pose.

As a reputable automotive company, their emphasis on using genuine parts to ensure safety resonates with consumers. With this advisory, CFAO aims to protect drivers and passengers from potential accidents or malfunctions caused by substandard products.

As the industry continues to combat counterfeit practices, it remains vital for vehicle owners to exercise caution and prioritize safety when replacing spare parts.