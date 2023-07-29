It was a thrilling moment full of pomp mixed with enthrallment and glamour as Senior Presidential Advisor/ ONC Boss Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo, held a mega introduction ceremony that saw a couple of heavily loaded city tycoons.

The event left the locals in the awee mode was held in Ndejje-Zana ,Entebbe Road, graced by both closest Namyalo buddies among them including Hon Fred Mukasa Mbidde the National Democratic Party Vice President, Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia-Sheikh Sulaiman Gugwa, former Supreme Mufti-Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa, the NRM Youth League National Chairperson-Gaddafi Nassur and ONC Heads of Department.

At this classy event, Hajjat Namyalo asked for USD10,000 as mahr from Mr Musa Ssentamu who responded “YES” an act that proved the love he has for the ONC Boss.

During speeches, Hon Mbidde praised Namyalo for being a person of the people. ”Namyalo is our good family friend. She is someone who will embrace you without looking at who you are and that explains why we are here in this huge number,” noted Mbidde.

NRM Youth Chairperson Nasur Gaddafi commended Hajjat Namyalo for being a bridge for the wanainchi and those in power. ”You will all agree that in the few days, Namyalo has been in office, she is already a household name not because she drums her own trumpet but because she is a hardworking lady who has no mercy for those doing evil things that tarnish our good government, In fact, my prayer is President Museveni retains Namyalo at ONC or even promotes her because her impact is visible, Hajjat thanks for uniting us as NRM supporters.” Gaddaffi Noted.

Later on, Hajat Namyalo delivered her speech which was full of worship and praise to her beloved husband commending him for comforting her and being a smooth shoulder that she leans on whenever she is passing through hard times.

”The reality is, people may wonder why I deeply love my husband, He is that man who will stand with you even when you feel like giving up he will still tell you it’s possible, said Namyalo

”I remember some time back evil people maligned me to end my good relationship with President Museveni. My handsome husband gave me all the support I needed and today I live a happy life because of his endless love he showers me every day. Therefore, my husband I want to assure you I will never disappoint you, you are my one and only.” Namyalo said.