President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received a brief on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission talks that were held last month in two warring countries.

The peace mission talks were aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict that has negatively affected the whole world economically.

The brief was given to the President by the former Prime Ministers, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi during a meeting held at State House-Entebbe on Monday.

It should be noted that between 16th and 18th June 2023, Dr. Rugunda who represented President Museveni on behalf of Uganda was among the delegation of African leaders who met and held separate peace talks with the President of Ukraine, H.E Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky and the President of Russia, H.E Vladimir Putin with an intent to end the war by peaceful means.

The delegation was led by South Africa President, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa.