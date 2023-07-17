The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Alebtong Ms Jillian Akullu has commended the farmers in the district for their hard work that has helped them to uplift their livelihoods.

This was during her 2 week field visit to the farmers in the district with her deputy Mr. Odongo Stephen to assess and appreciate what they do on ground.

During the visit, the RDC was happy to note that the farmers have been able to take on President Museveni’s advice of practicing commercial agriculture with “calculation”. She said this has greatly transformed the lives of these farmers.

Ms. Akullu also cautioned the farmers against practices of alcoholism and laziness as this may reduce their performance in achieving success.

The soft spoken and operational presidential envoy further pledged to work with her team to make Alebtong a model district in the country.

“Coordination, collaboration and team work are very crucial; we need to work as a team with total commitment if we are to achieve the desired socio-economic transformation. With what I have seen on ground, I’m now optimistic that poverty is going to be no more in Alebtong,” Ms. Akullu assured.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Uganda’s economy, accounting for almost 80 percent country’s exports. This plays a crucial role towards economic growth and poverty reduction,” she added.

She also called upon farmers to continue embracing the poverty alleviation programs like Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

The RDC applauded the current political leadership of the district where politicians are working together for the development of the area.

On the other hand, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Mr. Odongo Stephen appreciated the commitment of the farmers and encouraged them to stay focused to achieve more success in the field of agriculture.

‘’ Alebtong can be great and we must make it great, our dream should be turned into a reality,” Mr odongo noted.