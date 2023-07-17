The community of Kiruruma village in Ihanga Parish, Bubaare Sub County, Rubanda District, is in shock following the brutal assault and tragic death of Agatha Busingye, a 52-year-old resident.

According to reports, on the evening of July 15, 2023, Agatha left her home to visit Ihanga trading center, intending to purchase domestic items. Tragically, at approximately 8:30 PM, Agatha’s brother, Byaruhanga Levis, received the devastating news that his sister had been murdered and her lifeless body had been dumped in a nearby trench. Levis immediately rushed to the crime scene with his friends, confirming the horrific reality of the situation.

Upon inspection, Agatha’s body displayed fresh wounds. Investigators noted a stab wound on the upper neck, two on the right side of the lower stomach, one on the left breast, one deep cut beside the right breast, and one on the upper left shoulder on her back. The scene was meticulously examined by a team of officers from Rubanda Central Police Station and Bubaare Police, led by D/Asp Tukamuhabwa Richard. In order to prevent any potential retaliation, community policing measures were implemented to discourage vigilantism and encourage peaceful cooperation.

A postmortem examination was conducted at the crime scene, confirming the cause of Agatha’s tragic demise. Following the procedures, her body was released to her grief-stricken parents to make burial arrangements and bid a final farewell to their beloved daughter.

As the investigation unfolds, the police have apprehended a suspect identified as Robert Twinomujuni, a 27-year-old casual worker residing in Kazindiro village, Nangara parish, Nyamweru Sub County. Twinomujuni is currently in custody to assist the police in their inquiries to determine his involvement in the crime.