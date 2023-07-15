The peaceful journey from Kampala to Kabale took a tragic turn when Placidia Tumwesigyire, a 44-year-old chief wardress attached to Ngoma Prisons in Nakaseke district, suddenly passed away under mysterious circumstances. The incident has left the community in shock and raised questions about the cause of her untimely demise.

According to reports from the territorial police of Kabale, Placidia boarded an Abapakasi bus on 14th July 2023, intending to attend a relative’s wedding in Mparo, Rukiga district. At around 10:00 AM, she embarked on the journey from Kampala to Kabale town. However, tragedy struck in the early hours of 15th July 2023, around 2:00 AM, when the bus reached Kabale town at Kigongi stage.

As passengers prepared to disembark, Placidia fell inside the corridor of the bus, losing consciousness. Concerned fellow passengers immediately rushed to her aid and quickly transported her to Rushoroza Health Centre. Tragically, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the health facility.

The Kabale police station received a report of the sudden death and took swift action to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. To determine the cause of death, the body was transferred to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for a thorough postmortem examination.

The local community, as well as Placidia’s colleagues at Ngoma Prisons, are grappling with the shock of losing a dedicated chief wardress. Placidia had been a resident of Kahamarunyanjoka village in Kitumba sub-county, Kabale district.

ASP Maate Elly, the spokesperson for the Kigezi region, expressed the commitment of the police to uncover the truth behind Placidia’s sudden demise. The investigation aims to provide answers to her grieving family and bring closure to this tragic incident.