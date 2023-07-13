The President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa, has called for an amendment to the Road Act of 2019 in a bid to tackle the alarming rate of road accidents. This directive follows the tragic demise of his close friend and distinguished billionaire, Apollo Nyegamehe Aponye, who lost his life in a recent road crash.

During the funeral proceedings held at Aponye’s ancestral home in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district yesterday, the President was represented by Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo. President Museveni instructed Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka Nsumikambi to draft proposed amendments to section 58 of the Road Act, aiming to enforce stricter implementation and compliance.

Section 58 of the act currently requires that any vehicle that breaks down along the road should be towed within two hours, and drivers must display visible reflectors or warning signs to alert other motorists. However, President Museveni emphasized that these regulations are not consistently enforced, leading to an increased number of accidents.

Apollo Nyegamehe Aponye was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony at Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district. The prominent businessman tragically lost his life in a collision that occurred on the Mbarara-Kabale highway in Itojo town council, Ntungamo district, on July 6. His Toyota Land Cruiser V8, registered as UBF 300Z, collided with a parked Fuso truck, registered as UAZ 767D, loaded with Irish potatoes.

The fatal accident took place at around 9:00 pm as Aponye was traveling from Kampala to Rukiga district to attend the burial service of his dear friend and fellow businessman, Peter Tumwijukye. Tumwijukye, a resident of Bwirambere, Kyogo parish in Kamwezi sub-county, also lost his life in a separate road accident. Aponye tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while his driver, Moses Buyinza, and brother, Joshua Karamuzi, were rushed to Itojo hospital and later transferred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for further medical care.

During the funeral service, Monsignor John Vianny Sunday, the Vicar General of Kabale Diocese, delivered a sermon urging the mourners to maintain their faith in God during times of adversity.

In an effort to address lingering controversies, Vangilista Mugabiirwe Nyegamehe, the widow of the deceased, refuted claims made by individuals outside the family regarding her late husband having unknown children. She specifically mentioned Bruce Kayubu, who emerged after her husband’s passing, claiming to be his biological child. Mugabiirwe firmly emphasized that her husband had always maintained that he did not father any children outside their established families. Apollo Nyegamehe Aponye is survived by 29 grandchildren.

During the funeral, Harold Byamugisha, the son of the late Aponye, pledged to diligently uphold his father’s legacy and ensure its continued prosperity.

As the nation bids farewell to Apollo Nyegamehe Aponye, his untimely death serves as a somber reminder of the urgent need to address road safety and strengthen enforcement measures. President Museveni’s directive to amend the Road Act reflects a commitment to curbing road carnage and ensuring the safety of all road users across the country.