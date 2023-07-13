The Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Fort Portal, Mr Businge Emmanuel has assured the area residents that the city is safe and they should not worry about any possible attack from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels because security is ready to protect them and their property.

Mr. Businge made the assurance while addressing a congregation at Kabarole Christian Cathedral yesterday.

The clarification comes after the recent suspected ADF attack in Kasese and leaflets purportedly dropped by rebels in Kabarole . The DRCC said ,as a city they have not seen any letter threatening an attack. He added that if any comes their way, it will be subject to scrutiny by security organs therefore people should move on with their lives normally.

With the mainstream media picking on the leaflets in Kabarole district ,the public is gripped with fear something that could play in the advantage of other criminals who can take advantage of the confusion to commit other crimes .

“The Office of the Resident City Commissioner continues to call upon people to go on with their daily works without cause for alarm . As it stands ,there is no confirmed incident of any rebel attack in the City,” Mr. Businge stated.

The call was reiterated by the Fort Portal North Division DRCC Mr. Ntange Andrew while appearing on Life FM who castigated those giving ADF unwarranted publicity by posting and sharing messages suspected to be authored by terrorists without security scrutiny of the same. He further urged the people of Fort Portal to remain vigilant since terrorism is a global concern that is not limited to one country or district.

The Office of the Resident City Commissioner Fort Portal is doing community sensitization in churches ,schools and other community gatherings to dispel rumors that have caused uncalled for fear in the City a thing that is likely to affect business.