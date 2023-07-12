The Office of the Academic Registrar of Makerere University has released the undergraduate admission lists for Privately sponsored students for the Academic Year 2023/2024.

Please see attachments below for the A-Level Applicants including those admitted under Direct Entry Scheme.

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Mak-MUBS-Private-Sponsorship-DIRECT-ENTRY-Admission-List-2023-2024.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Mak-MUBS-Private-Sponsorship-Ugandans-With-INT-Quals-Admission-List-2023-2024.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Mak-LLB-Private-Sponsorship-DIRECT-ENTRY-Admission-List-2023-2024.pdf

https://news.mak.ac.ug/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Mak-LAA-Private-Sponsorship-DIRECT-ENTRY-Admission-List-2023-2024.pdf