The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has appreciated the government of the United States of America for its continuous and unwavering support to Uganda’s health sector, most especially in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I would like nonetheless to single out and demonstrate an example of one of the areas with the most visible success that both our governments are proud of and that is the contribution of the United States Government to the HIV and AIDS efforts over the last 20 years,” Hon. Babalanda said.

The Minister made the remarks today during a meeting with the USAID Mission Director in Uganda, Mr. Richard Nelson, that was held at the Office of the President in Kampala.

She informed Mr. Nelson that Uganda has made tremendous progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS; reducing infections from as high as 18% in the late 1990s to the current 5.5% and that AIDS related-deaths have reduced from about 50,000 in 2010 to 17,000 in 2021.

“Although we are not yet there, I strongly believe that working together, Uganda will be able to achieve epidemic control and reach the goal of ending AIDS as a Public Health threat by 2030,” Hon. Babalanda asserted.

“Additionally, I would like to most sincerely express my gratitude, on behalf of the Government of Uganda, for the support rendered to the Uganda Ministry of Health during the recent COVID-19 epidemic and Ebola outbreaks.

The financial and technical contribution of the United States Government enabled Uganda to overcome these epidemics quickly and concisely.”

She highlighted that the successes in public health serve as concrete examples of Uganda’s strong partnership with the United States Government.

“Therefore, as the Government of Uganda continues to increase its own budgetary contribution especially towards Health and the HIV/AIDS response, I urge the United States Government to continue supporting these critical sectors in addition to the support being provided to other programs until Uganda is able to fully fund its own budget,” the Minister expounded.

“The Government of Uganda cherishes, and is committed to the continued strengthening of Uganda’s partnership with the United States of America, and remains ready for continuous dialogue on all matters of mutual interest or concern.Government holds the firm view that these mutual goals are best achieved through adherence to the time-honored principles of fairness, mutual respect, non-interference and sovereignty.”

Hon. Babalanda further requested Mr. Nelson that his office partners with Uganda to promote government development programs that contribute toward enhancing household incomes and improving the quality of life of Ugandans.

“The government is currently implementing the Parish Development Model which is aimed at improving household incomes, creating jobs and promoting value addition.I am aware that USAID is supporting Uganda in these areas, however; we will still need more support.”

In the same meeting, she also lauded the United States of America for the support it provides to Uganda in Education, Environment Protection, Energy, Security and Wildlife Conservation.

The Minister particularly recognized the great efforts they have put in the issue of fighting climate change.

“Here at the Presidency we are spearheading a presidential directive to protect and preserve the wetlands ecosystem that has been significantly degraded countrywide but which is key to regional climatic stabilization and agricultural development,” Hon. Babalanda noted.

Hon. Babalanda disclosed that currently, the Office of the President is studying a proposal that has been developed by its partners (HORAD), that outlines the aspects of education of affected communities, promotion of alternative livelihoods and restoration of the degraded wetlands in Busoga and Bukedi which are the most affected parts of the country.

“It would be interesting to look at this proposal and identify how you can partner with us on this matter. We strongly recommend this partner but I request to know how you identify your partners.”

On the issue of the recently passed Anti-Homosexuality Law, Hon. Babalanda said she will not dwell so much in the details of the law, but requested that the US government studies it in detail to derive their own assessment of the intentions of the law.

“I wish nonetheless to state here that there is so much that has been spoken about this law but which in reality is not what it stands for. H.E the President promised to break down this law for the entire world to appreciate what it genuinely contains. The law does not witch-hunt any law-abiding citizen and neither does it interfere in the human rights of the citizens,” she said.

“I have brought up this point here because I supervise the Uganda AIDS Commission that has been in the news as one of those that will lose funding support on account of this law. Uganda AIDS Commission requires significant funding because of the annual burden of HIV/AIDS cases that Uganda still has, ” she added.

On his part, Mr. Nelson was happy to note that this year, USAID marks 60 years ever since it launched its partnership with Uganda.

He reported that more than half of their work is concerned with HIV/AIDS but they also engage in other projects concerning education, agriculture, other health programs (malaria, TB, family planning, sanitation, child health and maternity) and environment.

Mr. Nelson informed the Minister that USAID would like to partner and work with the RDCs/RCCs and also know how their (commissioners) roles can help in the implementation of their programs.

On the other hand, the Mission Director raised concern on the Anti-Homosexuality Law which has brought in a lot of misconception and that several issues have been raised especially about the penalties being brutal and that the law has also affected service delivery especially for the key populations in the HIV/AIDS sector.

“This will affect achieving the 2030 target,” he said.

The Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) Director General, Dr. Nelson Musoba allayed the USAID Mission Director’s fears, saying that the law was in good faith and it was not meant to compromise service delivery as far as the LGBT community is concerned.

Additionally, Dr. Musoba said UAC is also compiling a report to identify if service delivery especially in the HIV Response has been affected by the law.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Daniel Ssekiboobo- the Senior Presidential Advisor-Research/Office of the President, Ms. Rhobinah Ssempebwa -AG. Deputy Director/ USAID, Mr. Patrick Komakech -AG. Team Lead Family & Health/ USAID and Mr. Samson Barigye -Conflict Advisor USAID.