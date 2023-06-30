The Rubanda District Local Government has recognized and rewarded the 20 Best Sanitation Performing households for the financial year 2022/2023. The recipients received their well-deserved gifts today at Nyamasizi Primary School in Ruhonwa Parish, Hamurwa Subcounty, during a celebratory event commemorating the belated Water and Sanitation Day.

Barnabas Tiwangye, the Assistant District Health Officer (DHO) in charge of Environmental Health at Rubanda District, explained that the International Water and Sanitation Day, originally scheduled for March 22, 2023, was postponed due to delayed funding for the necessary activities.

Prior to the celebration, a one-week inspection of health, water, and sanitation conditions in households within Ruhonwa Parish was conducted. This selection was made through a general meeting between Subcounty and District Authorities. During the inspection, Subcounty Health Assistants/Inspectors assessed the households and awarded scores out of 100 based on their sanitation performance levels.

“To qualify for these rewards, including 20-litre capacity Jerrycans, Basins, handwashing equipment, and bars of soap, the selected households had to meet specific criteria. These included having a well-constructed pit latrine with all the necessary sanitary requirements, adequate handwashing facilities, proper drainage, among others,” Tiwangye stated. Additionally, households with backyard gardens were also recognized, as this promotes the prevention of malnutrition.

Micheal Bizimana, the Rubanda District Water Officer in charge of water supply, highlighted the purpose of celebrating the Water and Sanitation Day, emphasizing the importance of preserving and conserving water sources, as well as promoting good sanitation practices.

“This annual celebration aligns with the United Nations’ Sixth Sustainable Development Goal – SDG, which advocates for clean water and sanitation for all,” Bizimana added.

Representing the LC.5 Chairman, Stephen Kasyaba, Obed Mutatiina Kitabutuka, the Rubanda District Secretary for Health and Education, commended the efforts of the District Health Inspectors in improving pit latrine coverage across the district. According to a report from the DHO’s office, latrine coverage in Rubanda District has increased from 92% in the previous financial year to 93.3% in the current financial year.

The DHO’s report also indicated an improvement in handwashing practices, rising from 24.5% in the previous financial year to 40% in the current financial year. The aim is to reach a minimum of 70% by the end of the 2023/2024 financial year.

The ceremony was attended by children and teachers from various primary schools in Ruhonwa Parish. Each school had the opportunity to present a folk song, poem, or drama skit, all carrying sensitization messages promoting safe water and sanitation practices.

Village Health Teams (VHTs) from Ruhonwa Parish and Health Inspectors from all the Subcounties of Rubanda District were also present, providing reports on water and sanitation conditions in their respective areas of operation.

The event served as a reminder of the importance of clean water and proper sanitation practices while recognizing and rewarding those households that have excelled in maintaining exemplary sanitation standards. It is a testament to Rubanda District’s commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring clean water and sanitation for all its citizens.