The Police in Kanungu District have initiated investigations into the perplexing death of Begumanya Phenahansi, a resident of Biizi village in the Southern Ward of Rutenga Town Council. The deceased, who was allegedly assaulted, passed away yesterday at Kisiizi Hospital in Rukungiri District.

According to Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman ASP Elly Maate, the tragic incident unfolded on June 13, 2023, when domestic violence erupted between Begumanya and his wife, Twongeirwe Charity. During the altercation, their biological son, identified as Ndeeya, reportedly grabbed a hefty stick and struck his father on the head, causing severe injuries. Subsequently, the son fled the area.

Shockingly, instead of seeking immediate medical attention or notifying the authorities, Begumanya’s family members initially treated him at home. It was only on June 26, 2023, when his condition deteriorated significantly, that he was rushed to Kisiizi Hospital in Rukungiri District. Regrettably, Begumanya succumbed to his injuries at the hospital yesterday.

In response to the incident, Scene of Crime Officer Detective of Police Tumusabe Francis and the Officer in Charge of Rutenga Police Station visited the crime scene. They diligently recorded statements from witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation. The police are actively searching for Ndeeya, the prime suspect in the assault.

To facilitate the investigation, a murder case has been registered at Kanungu District Central Police Station under reference number CRB 444/2023.