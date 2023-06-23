The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has assured the people of Hoima District that the government is committed to improve their livelihoods through its various poverty alleviation programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

She therefore urged the leaders of Hoima to join hands to promote PDM and Emyooga for the good of their people and Uganda at large.

The Minister made the remarks today while presiding over as Chief Guest during the International Women’s Day celebrations for Hoima District, held at Kibanjwa- Kitoba playgrounds.

“These two programs are aimed at improving the welfare of the people. The funds do not have many conditionalities for access like by the Banks and Money Lenders.If we can utilize well the money received, it will change the lives of our people,” Hon. Babalanda said.

“I advise the members of the public not to pay bribes to access these funds. The citizens should report those who are asking for bribes to the RDCs/RCCs. If it is the RDC/RCC asking for the bribe you are requested to report them to the Minister on toll free line 0800320320,”she added.

The Minister also advised the leaders and residents of Hoima not to take chances when it comes to security issues, to avoid regrettable incidents like the recent Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attack in Kasese that left over 40 people killed.

“His Excellency the President has said that the ADF are cowards and they are capable of doing anything silly such as killing a new-borne baby. Therefore, our RDCs must be on high alert,” she said.

“The RDCs should work closely with the Immigration Officials and the Police to assess the persons entering Uganda. During my recent tour of Kibaale, I met many people originating from Congo and Rwanda. We should not stop them, but they need to be thoroughly screened and their travel documents examined. They should also monitor places of worship, hotels, restaurants, lodges, markets, schools and health facilities because all these are soft grounds. The ADF lost focus and they are just acting in ways that may attract attention to them,”she further emphasized.

Hon. Babalanda reiterated that the government will continue to protect Ugandans and their property.

“This regrettable incident of massacring our children will not divert the government from this principle.”

The Minister further sensitized the people of Bunyoro to take advantage of the fertile soils in the region to promote commercial agriculture.

“I was happy last time when I visited Kibaale. There is plenty of maize and coffee being farmed. Please process the maize and coffee because these can fetch higher prices. Take advantage of the machinery provided by the CAIIP program to add value to all your produce,”the Minister urged.

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda revealed that she recently received complaints about land grabbing and illegal evictions in this region. She said she has already forwarded the reports to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Office of the State Minister for Lands for appropriate management and interventions.

“I am sure these matters will gradually reduce. I urge you to secure titles on your lands especially considering the oil discoveries in the region. If you don’t do this, the fraudsters are going to put titles on your land and to get this off will take lengthy court battles. This particular scenario is the reason the RDCs/RCCs are having challenges to implement the presidential directive on evictions.”

She also asked parents to take their children to school and support them until they complete the necessary grades. She opined that the girl child should particularly be educated because she is the promoter of a healthy family and a civilized society.

“I ask the parents here to take the education of their children as very important. We are in the digital era and everyone must be literate in order to use or even access technology. It is very disturbing to see our children who are educated up to primary or Senior Four going to outside nations to seek employment. What sort of employment can they get, if not sexual exploitation and pure slavery. How can they even meaningfully communicate without any reasonable education standard?”the Minister wondered.

“I urge the parents to talk to their children about HIV/AIDS. AIDS is still a killer but it can be avoided if the children are well brought up with discipline and positive moral and cultural values. Please remember that AIDS treatments are for a lifetime and are very expensive.”

The fight against corruption:

According to the Minister, corruption is a major cause of poor service delivery in the country and that it was important that everyone wakes up to fight this vice.

“Government remits money to districts every year but because of unpatriotic people there is nothing to show of these funds apart from the shoddy works and the wasted public funds.”

The challenge of unemployment:

Hon. Babalanda told the people of Hoima that His Excellency the President through the Office of the State House Comptroller has opened industrial hubs in every sub-region of this country, whose main aim is to promote the skilling of the young generation which in turn would deal with the challenge of unemployment among the youth.

She highlighted that the burden is now upon the leaders to mobilize the communities to take their children to these hubs for training.

“You should not be asked for money to enroll the children in the training programs. As long as the child qualifies, they should be enrolled on merit. If anyone asks for money, please report them to the RDC/RCC immediately. The graduates of these hubs will be in a position to start their own employment in the near future.”

Hon. Babalanda also commiserated with the people of Hoima District for the loss of their LCV Chairperson Kadir Kirungi who died in a motor accident.

She however called upon voters not to be divided by the forthcoming by-election of the vacant political office.

“I advise you not to vote a wrong candidate into this important office. The LC 5 Council is the highest planning level of the district where all the resources of the district are managed and planned for,”the Minister said.

“You cannot afford to have a poor choice at this level. We need an all-round person who can articulate the problems of Hoima, who has a heart for Hoima, who is a people person and who has a good network and can lobby for Hoima.”

On his part, Bugahya County Member of Parliament, Hon. Pius Wakabi commended the leaders of Hoima for the team work that has enabled them to deliver good services to their people.

The Hoima District Acting LCV Chairperson, Mr. Benson Chiche expressed gratitude to the NRM government for championing women emancipation.

“As Uganda we are already reaping fruits of emancipation,” Mr. Chiche said.

He also commended the government for improving the infrastructure development in Hoima, saying that this has enhanced service delivery in the district.

“Our road and education infrastructure among others have greatly improved and we would like to thank the government for the several installations in the district.”

He also assured the Minister that they are working around the clock to ensure that the government program of PDM works in the district.

“We want our people to take advantage and benefit from PDM.”

Mr. Mbabazi Rogers, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner (RDC) disclosed that Hoima received Shs2.4 billion PDM funds and they are currently disbursing the money to the beneficiaries. He said at least 288 households have so far benefited from the program.

“For Emyooga, we received Shs1.5 billion and 231 households have benefited. I’m also happy to report that we are among the districts whose well performing SACCOs are going to receive an extra Shs20 Million each.”

Earlier, Hon. Babalanda toured Hoima Central Market and also met Boda Boda riders under their umbrella body- Hoima City Boda Boda Association.

During the meeting, the riders through their chairperson Mr. Man Swalleh appreciated the Minister for donating to them a boda boda a few years back that has since helped them to secure four more boda bodas.

“She gave us the boda boda even before becoming a minister. We thank you Hon. Minister for being a good hearted leader,” Mr. Swalleh said, ” We are NRM supporters and we shall continue spreading the gospel to the opposition members to join the ruling party.”

They also requested the Minister to get them a tractor which they will use for their agricultural projects.

In response, Hon. Babalanda pledged, ” I will engage the Minister of Agriculture to get for you a tractor but make sure that you utilise it for commercial agriculture.”

She also promised to fulfill their request of meeting the President.

“I will get back to you through the RDC and your Patron Amlan Tumusiime (who is also the RDC for Kikuube).”

The event was also attended by the Hoima District Woman MP, Hon. Businge Harriet Akiiki, district and religious leaders, among others.