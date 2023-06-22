The Speaker, Anita Among has tasked the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja to present a report on the progress of payment of pre-medical interns.

“This report will help us as the legislature to plan better on how much money should be allocated to the health sector to cater for such matters,” said Among.

She said this during a House sitting on Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

Among urged the Prime Minister to follow-up on the remuneration of 1900 pre-medical interns who have been deployed across the country as well as 4000 others yet to be deployed.

“Much as the medical interns promised that they are going to work, they need to be facilitated,” she added.

Among also urged the Ministry of Health to present a statement to Parliament, addressing the shortage of blood in the national blood bank.

The Speaker also noted with concern, robberies of mobile-money kiosks around the country.

“We want to ask the Prime Minister to ask the relevant authorities to make a follow-up to find out what is happening and how this can be controlled because there is a lot of outcry,” she said.