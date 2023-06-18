Senior Leaders and communities from various districts yesterday gathered in Napak District, Lokopo Sub County to join hands in ensuring sustainable peace in Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Okori Denis the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Napak district appreciated 3rd Division leadership for the deployments made in his district and requested the communities to embrace UPDF.

“The presence of UPDF in my district chases away wrong elements, this enabled us to recover 104 guns in just one year and we are still committed to getting more,” he remarked.

The RDC urged the communities to embrace peace and desist from the spirit of revenge amongst them saying that peace comes within. He later encouraged the communities to let the children out of the kraal and let able-bodied men guard them saying that they should not expect soldiers to sleep in the kraals as they have more duties to execute.

The RDC Called for support to the President and advocate for peace because he is committed to it and that’s why he took time to meet the kraal leaders,’ he said. He then appreciated the government for the financial support of 50 million that was given to the Karachunas who voluntarily handed over their guns and asserted that money was distributed amongst them and businesses have kicked off already in order for them to live decent lives.

The 3rd Division Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Maj Gen Don Nabasa while addressing the communities expressed his sincere gratitude for the attendance of the meeting and urged them to come together and attain peaceful co-existence in Karamoja.

“Let us live peacefully so as to develop Karamoja because the region is blessed with fertile soils, a number of minerals among others” Maj Gen Don Nabasa said.

He asked the communities to voluntarily hand over a few guns left and ascertained that the Joint Security Forces will take charge of their security.

The Senior Commissioner of Police Esau Kassirabo ascertained that the Joint Security forces are making a covenant that we shall not kill our brothers and sisters and that if we don’t mean it, then this meeting is irrelevant. “As security forces, we are witnesses to this dialogue and we are still committed to dealing with a few criminal elements lefts,” SCP Esau Kassirabo said. He urged the communities not to take stolen cattle in the market because the security forces will get them, be it on the roads or escape routes.

The police chief in the area appealed to the communities not to encroach on game reserves or any other protected areas before the government permits them following residents’ request to occupy the lands and carry out agriculture on them.

LC 5 chairman Napak District Mr. John Paul Kodete ascertained that this is the last dialogue for sustainable peace in Karamoja region. He urged communities to help them in the identification of those with illegal firearms and joint grazing corridos, collaborators should be dealt with by wanaichi themselves, self-driven locals ensuring peace among others.

He told them that once one has handed over the gun, they should desist from their bad old ways.

In attendance were: Kotido District, Senior Officers Councillors, GISOs and over four hundred members from Karachuna, Bokora, Jie, Matheniko and Pian communities from various Districts.