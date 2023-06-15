Kanungu: In a shocking incident that unfolded on Tuesday, a former Crime Preventer identified as Kabagambe Ambrose, aged 32, was hospitalized after an attempt to commit suicide using a teargas canister.

The incident occurred at Kashayo trading center in the Kanungu District, leaving the local community in shock and dismay.

According to eyewitnesses, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m, residents near Kabagambe Ambrose’s residence were startled by the sound of an explosion. Concerned for their neighbor’s safety, they rushed to the scene only to be engulfed by a cloud of harmful teargas smoke. Emerging from the house, the victim was found severely injured, prompting his relatives to immediately transport him to Kambuga referral hospital for urgent medical attention.

Reports suggest that Kabagambe, a skilled chapati maker had been in possession of the teargas canister, allegedly obtained illegally. The victim, a former Crime Preventer, had reportedly kept the canister despite no longer being associated with the law enforcement agency.

In response to the incident, a team of detectives led by ASP Twesigye Aggrey, the Officer in Charge of the Kanungu station, visited the crime scene. Assisted by other operatives, they meticulously examined the area. As part of the investigation, the police recovered the tear gas canister holder as evidence.

Kabagambe Ambrose is currently receiving treatment at Kambuga referral hospital, where medical professionals are working to ensure his recovery. Once he has sufficiently recuperated, the victim will face charges related to the illegal possession of government stores.

ASP Maate Elly, the Kigezi Subregion Police spokesperson, confirmed that the former Crime Preventer will be held accountable for his actions.

The incident has raised concerns within the community, highlighting the need for stricter regulations regarding the possession and handling of potentially dangerous law enforcement equipment. The local authorities have pledged to review existing protocols and enhance measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.