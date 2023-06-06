The news about an impending sex championship in Sweden has left a section of Ugandan social media users melting in desire, demanding auditions in Kampala so they get a chance to participate.

According to various news reports, Sweden has become the first country in the world to recognise sex as a sport with a 6-week-long first-ever European Sex Championship set to kick off later this week..

The Scandinavian nation will also hold the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8, 2023.

The sex competition will take place under the Swedish Sex Federation’s guidance and will go on for six weeks.

Participants will engage in sexual activities under 16 disciplines including; seduction, oral sex, penetration, endurance, body massages, foreplay, exploring erotic zones, and more.

The contestants in the European Sex Championship will compete in demanding six-hour sessions each day, with individual matches lasting 45 to 60 minutes, according to several reports.

As per initial registrations, 20 people from different countries will participate in the competition.

A panel of three judges will decide the championship winners. The audience too will also influence the decision of the sex competitors.

Participants will be judged on several aspects of the sexual activity.

The final decision will depend on several factors, like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, etc.

Reacting to the news, Ugandans endowed between th3 sheets could not help their excitement while demanding that auditions are held in Kampala so they can ably represent their mother land in Europe and make her proud to the World.

Julia Nakamatte, a Twitter user urged the organizers to desist from locking ” the wonderful pearl” out of the competition, reminding them it could flop because of that mistake.

” Now what is this championship without the mother pearl, Uganda? It could even flop if they don’t reconsider. ” she tweeted.

” When will there be auditions for Kampala? I strongly feel a chance has come for someone to make his mother land proud.” were words from user, Kigozi smart on Twiter.

Others were, however disappointed at the development, reminding the world it could be announcing the end times.