Kabale University is on the verge of losing over Ug. Shs 3 billion collected from school fees this year, following the Government’s delay to release the money from the consolidated fund.

The Vice Chancellor of the University , Prof. Joy Kwesiga made this revelation yesterday in her speech at the institution’s 7th graduation ceremony as a Public University.

The ceremony was presided over by the University Chancellor, Prof. George Mondo Kagonyera.

Kabale University ceased to be a private academic institution in 2016 when Government took over, consequently making it the first Public University in the Kigezi sub-region.

However, during yesterday’s event, Prof. Joy Kwesiga highlighted challenges hampering the growth and development of the Kabale Municipality based University, and notable among them was inability to recover the money collected and sent to the consolidated fund, in line with the law.

She explained that the University has been applying for a supplementary budget in vain, and since the current financial year is about to end, all the money collected in School fees will likely be lost if the Government doesn’t respond to the applications in time.

In his remarks, the University Council Chairperson, Adison Kakuru said that despite doing well in recruitment and Staff performance, Kabale University was still categorized among higher academic institutions with inadequate infrastructure.

The Former Rukiga MP noted that the University had not benefited from earlier government programs targeting infrastructural development, given the infancy of its status as a public University.

However, the University Chancellor, Prof. George Mondo Kagonyera, took a different stance on the matter, emphasizing that the most crucial aspect of an institution is its staff and students. He said he was confident that the University would continue to achieve its goals and objectives, irrespective of the current state of infrastructure.

In total, 12,77 students graduated in different academic fields at Kabale University’s 7th graduation. 754 were males while the females were 523.

The Best male student was Michel Mashemererwa, who graduated with a first class degree in Bachelor of Applied Design and Fine Art, while Ms. Betty Kabugo Nyakake with a first class degree in Bachelor of environmental Health Science scooped the award for the best female student.

In total, 33 students graduated with first class degrees in different academic fields. 21 were males, while 11 were females, according to the Vice Chancellor’s report.