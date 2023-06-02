The National Resistance Movement (NRM) University Guild Presidents and NRM District Youth Chairpersons on Friday unanimously endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as the sole Presidential Flag bearer come 2026 elections.

The NRM Youth leaders made their loyalty to the incumbent President Museveni , during NRM Youth Manifesto Check one day Conference at Hotel Africana in Kampala, which drew hundreds of NRM Youth leaders from across the country.

Hon. Amb. Nekesa Barbara Oundo, the NRM National Treasurer, the Chief Guest at the function, in her opening remarks, highlighted various youth projects NRM Government has extended to youth across the country.

These include; Youth livelihood programs, Parish Development Model, Youth Venture Fund and Youth skilling hubs among others.

“NRM remains cognizant of youth economic challenges such as unemployment, which is why we shall continue skilling youth in the skilling hubs to enable them be job creators and not job seekers,”she said. She added that the youth hubs are equipped with the required machinery such as; tailoring, carpentry and shoe repair among others.

She in addition implored youth across the country to embrace financial literacy to spearhead wealth creation, saying an educated population is key to steer economic development.

Maj. (Rtd) Okwir Rwaboni, Director, Special Organs in NRM, highlighted some of the challenges facing youth across the country to include; limited market for Agricultural produce, the inability of the judiciary to address land wrangles across the country and difficulties in accessing Parish Development Model Funds due to too much bureaucracy among others.

Maj Rwaboni said PDM committees should be scaled down to reduce bureaucracy to enable youth access funds for income generation faster and on time.

“What is the use of having a school head teacher on PDM Committee to allocate funds to farmers, carpenters or shopkeepers when it has got nothing to do with school education?”he reasoned during a panel discussion.

Nimrod Kakayi, NRM Youth League Coordinator at the Conference, cautioned youth leaders against engaging in acts of corruption. He said corruption is an evil that erodes society and that youth should be at the forefront to stem the vice. He called upon youth leaders to unanimously give President Yoweri Museveni another term, come 2026 to fix the economy and stem corruption.

The conference ran under the theme: “NRM Manifesto; Tackling Unemployment and the East African Integration for a Productive and Engaged Youth Populace. How far?”